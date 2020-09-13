Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. JLB House / Rocco Arquitetos

JLB House / Rocco Arquitetos

Save this project
JLB House / Rocco Arquitetos

© Manuel Sá© Manuel Sá© Manuel Sá© Manuel Sá+ 41

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, House Interiors
Ibiuna, Brazil
  • Architects: Rocco Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1158
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Manuel Sá
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is located on the banks of the Itupararanga dam and the house was implanted in such a way as to explore, to the maximum, it’s beautiful views. The extensive program was accommodated in 2 main volumes: one for the intimate areas and the other for the social and service ones. On the axis of the two volumes is the main entrance to the residence. The transparency of the two aligned facades allows the view of the dam from its arrival. On the opposite side of the entrance was positioned a water mirror. It reflects the sunlight and contributes to the control of temperature and humidity.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

In the intimate area block, five bedrooms occupy the ground floor, three of which open onto a generous terrace facing the dam. On the upper floor there is, on one side, the master suite with a private terrace and on the other a family room. Only one staircase serves the two blocks and the connection between them is made by a walkway that crosses the central Hall.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

On the main volume, living and dining rooms have double height and are separated from the varanda by a set of sliding doors that opens completely and allows a total integration between the spaces. The glass-covered varanda is the central part of the residence, connecting interior and exterior. The pool was lowered 50 cm in relation to the ground floor to allow a better view of the dam. The 3-sided “infinity edge” feature helps to better insert it into the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

A leisure area, with a games room, sauna and fitness room located on the lower part of the plot completes the program.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Rocco Arquitetos
Office

Products

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "JLB House / Rocco Arquitetos" [Residência JLB / Rocco Arquitetos] 13 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947441/jlb-house-rocco-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream