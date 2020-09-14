Lydia Residence / Driss Kettani

+ 15

Design Team: Yassine El Aouni, Rachid El Maataoui, Ines Kettani, Maryam Abdeljalil

Engineering & Construction: Concept Etudes

City: Casablanca

Country: Morocco

Text description provided by the architects. This five-storey residential building in Casablanca, Morocco, features three typical floors and two set back storeys, all apartments having balconies / terraces. These terraces offer an exterior space but also a buffer space between the interior and the narrow street.

A set of white claustras, in a gradient layout, helps to achieve privacy while maintaining a luminous ambiance on the inside. The lateral panels of these terraces are covered with green traditional Moroccan tiles "zellige".

The plans layout are efficient, trying to achieve an optimum feeling of space. The general ambiance is white, luminous, with touches of color, in a contemporary interpretation of the Casablanca classics.