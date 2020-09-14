Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Morocco
  5. Lydia Residence / Driss Kettani

Lydia Residence / Driss Kettani

Save this project
Lydia Residence / Driss Kettani

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential
Casablanca, Morocco
  • Design Team:Yassine El Aouni, Rachid El Maataoui, Ines Kettani, Maryam Abdeljalil
  • Engineering & Construction:Concept Etudes
  • City:Casablanca
  • Country:Morocco
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. This five-storey residential building in Casablanca, Morocco, features three typical floors and two set back storeys, all apartments having balconies / terraces. These terraces offer an exterior space but also a buffer space between the interior and the narrow street.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Typical Floor Plan
Typical Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

A set of white claustras, in a gradient layout, helps to achieve privacy while maintaining a luminous ambiance on the inside. The lateral panels of these terraces are covered with green traditional Moroccan tiles "zellige".

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The plans layout are efficient, trying to achieve an optimum feeling of space. The general ambiance is white, luminous, with touches of color, in a contemporary interpretation of the Casablanca classics.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Casablanca, Morocco

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Driss Kettani
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialMorocco
Cite: "Lydia Residence / Driss Kettani" 14 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947436/lydia-residence-driss-kettani> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream