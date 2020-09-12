Submit a Project Advertise
Online Masterclass: Climate Change and Resiliency – Disruptive Changes in International Real Estate Investments

IE School of Architecture and Design and ArchDaily would like to invite you to join this outstanding online masterclass by Tom Miller, Senior Managing Director and Head of Development and Sustainability at LaSalle Investment Management.

Real Estate investments in 2020 are being made in physical building assets that will easily last until the year 2050. Benchmarked by The Paris Accords, that same year 2050 is set as a deadline by which a carbon neutral economy must be achieved to contain the impacts of climate change.  Whether this target is reached or not, it is clear that during this period  real estate investment performance will be significantly impacted by both the physical risks generated by climate change and the risks generated by this transition to a low carbon economy. 

Join us as Tom Miller addresses the concept of Resilience facing the impacts of these risks on property investments, at both the financial asset and the community level.

