Akshaya 27 Office Building / Sanjay Puri Architects

Akshaya 27 Office Building / Sanjay Puri Architects

Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects

Chennai, India
  • Architect In Charge:Sanjay Puri
  • Design Team:Sanjay Puri Architects
  • City:Chennai
  • Country:India
Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects
Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Cantilevered cuboid volumes create a sculptural office building in Chennai , India. Located in the old business district of Chennai in South India, the plot had multiple challenges to be overcome. With a very narrow access from an arterial city road and no road frontage this plot of 4098 sqm is sandwiched between existing buildings on all sides. A total area of 8000 sqm was to be built based upon the client’s requirements and the permissible construction area , along with a height restriction of 27M.

Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects
Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects
Site Plan
Site Plan
Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects
Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects

The ground floor is deliberately kept small to allow easy vehicular circulation within the site and houses community spaces including a cafeteria, gymnasium and an entrance lobby. The offices divisible into 4 at a level with varying sizes from 165 to 270 sq metres cantilever out at the first floor and step back and forth creating linear north facing terraces at every floor.

Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects
Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects

The service cores form the southern side of the building becoming a buffer to reduce heat gain in response to the hot climate prevalent in Chennai. Temperatures are in excess of 35°C for most of the year with the sun always in the southern hemisphere.

Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects
Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects
Illustrations
Illustrations

Orienting all the office spaces towards the north with the service cores on the south thus mitigates heat gain completely rendering the building very energy efficient. The open terraces on every floor along with a roof top landscaped garden provide outdoor spaces for the office occupants.

Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects
Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects

Solar panels at the roof top harness the ample solar energy available in this location providing energy for the lighting of all the public areas. Akshaya 27 is designed in response to the climate & the client’s brief overcoming multiple site restrictions, to create energy efficient offices that open into outdoor spaces.

Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects
Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects

Project location

Address:27/44, Mount Road, 27/44, Anna Salai, Border Thottam, Padupakkam, Triplicane, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600002, India

Sanjay Puri Architects
Cite: "Akshaya 27 Office Building / Sanjay Puri Architects" 11 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947399/akshaya-27-office-building-sanjay-puri-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

