Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Life Block / Royal House Co.

Life Block / Royal House Co.

Save this project
Life Block / Royal House Co.

Courtesy of Royal House Co.Courtesy of Royal House Co.Courtesy of Royal House Co.Courtesy of Royal House Co.+ 43

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Residential Interiors
Fukuoka, Japan
  • Architects: Royal House Co.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  108
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: NICHIHA, LIXIL　, Nasta, Sankyo aluminum, Tanita
  • Architect In Charge:Haruhisa Saito
  • Design Team:Royal House
  • City:Fukuoka
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Royal House Co.
Courtesy of Royal House Co.

Text description provided by the architects. As Japan's population ages and the birthrate declines, fewer people are living in their homes, and the number of homeowners is shifting to the younger generation, or millennials. We believe that housing will continue to diversify as people prefer to live in their own unique ways.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Royal House Co.
Courtesy of Royal House Co.
Save this picture!
Block Plan
Block Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Royal House Co.
Courtesy of Royal House Co.

We believe that the functions of a Japanese home (e.g., living room, dining room, bedroom, etc.) and the number of rooms in a house will give rise to a variety of different ways of thinking and living, depending on the number of people who live there.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Royal House Co.
Courtesy of Royal House Co.

In addition, the house will not only function as a home, but will also become multi-functional (e.g., shared offices, cafes, museums, etc.). And We have designed a completely new standardized house that responds to the needs of the Japanese way of life in the near future.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Royal House Co.
Courtesy of Royal House Co.
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Royal House Co.
Courtesy of Royal House Co.

The rules of this house consist only of a 3m x 3m block design. The house is built simply by stacking the blocks together to conceive a structural design that combines seismic resistance, interior design, and variability. The function of these blocks can be thought of later and added to when the blocks are completed.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Royal House Co.
Courtesy of Royal House Co.
Save this picture!
Housing Flow Diagram
Housing Flow Diagram
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Royal House Co.
Courtesy of Royal House Co.

This is a proposal for a house that does not have a fixed living style, but allows you to build up the space little by little after you start living in it, or to change your life in a flexible way.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Royal House Co.
Courtesy of Royal House Co.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Royal House Co.
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Life Block / Royal House Co." 14 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947397/life-block-royal-house-co> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream