Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Ethiopia
  5. Gheralta Lodge I / Nicole Cieri Architects

Gheralta Lodge I / Nicole Cieri Architects

Save this project
Gheralta Lodge I / Nicole Cieri Architects

© Nicole Cieri© Paola Viesi© Nicole Cieri© Nicole Cieri+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges
Hawzen, Ethiopia
  • Architects: Nicole Cieri Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2014
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nicole Cieri, Paola Viesi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Renzo Serafini
  • Lead Architect:Nicole Cieri
  • Clients:Nature & Culture plc
  • Contractor:Elmi Olindo Contractors plc, Addis Ababa, ET
  • Local Architects:RAAS Architect, Addis Ababa, ET
  • Electrical Design Works:FASTEK Consult plc, Addis Ababa, ET
  • Sanitary & Mechanical Design Works:SANMECH Consult plc, Addis Ababa, ET
  • City:Hawzen
  • Country:Ethiopia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nicole Cieri
© Nicole Cieri

Text description provided by the architects. The project is born through the client’s desire to build a lodge completely disconnected from the frantic city life, where the guests could be surrounded by nature and enjoy the view of the spectacular Mountains, punctuated with rocky churches, of the Gheralta massif, in northern Ethiopia. The lodge is designed bearing in mind the all-Italian concept of the “albergo diffuso”, which means literally “widespread hotel”.

Save this picture!
© Paola Viesi
© Paola Viesi
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Paola Viesi
© Paola Viesi

Rather than being a single large structure, this receptive form consists of multiple smaller buildings, which are dislocated along the paths and lanes that become open-air horizontal connections. Thus, allowing the total enjoyment of the surroundings, nature and architecture merge, offering breath-taking views.

Save this picture!
© Nicole Cieri
© Nicole Cieri
Save this picture!
Villa section
Villa section
Save this picture!
© Paola Viesi
© Paola Viesi

The constructions take on the concept of the central courtyard, used in traditional local architecture. In a hostile environment burned by the sun and beaten by the wind, man seeks shelter. Home is an enclosed space and the void on the inside is its fulcrum; the traditional patio is looking up to the sky.

Save this picture!
© Nicole Cieri
© Nicole Cieri

To achieve a synthesis between modernity and tradition, as well as pursue a strategy of durability and cost reduction, it was decided to rely on local materials, the same ones used for centuries by the Tigrinya farmers: dry-stone walls, wooden ceilings and green roofs. Thanks to the exclusive use of this native technology, tailored for the semi-arid climate, comfort is guaranteed inside the buildings.

Save this picture!
© Nicole Cieri
© Nicole Cieri

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hawzen, Ethiopia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nicole Cieri Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesEthiopia
Cite: "Gheralta Lodge I / Nicole Cieri Architects" 14 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947379/gheralta-lodge-i-nicole-cieri-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream