Conmemorativo Inflexion Park / Pequeña Escala Arquitectura + Taller Alterno

+ 24

Lead Architects: Carolina Henao Salazar, Tomás Del Gallego Rico, Felipe Zapata Flórez, German Tamayo Osorio

Design Team: Carolina Henao Salazar, Tomás Del Gallego Rico, Felipe Zapata Flórez, German Tamayo Osorio

Clients: Empresa de Desarrollo Urbano EDU, Secretaría de Infraestructura Física Alcaldía de Medellín

Engineering: Yoan Andres Higuita Ruiz / William Sánchez.

Landscape: Nicolás Hermelín

Consultants: Consorcio Construcciones AP SAS, Vías y Viviendas SAS

Collaborators: Museo de la Memoria MCM, Empresa de Desarrollo Urbano, Secretaría Privada Alcaldía de Medellín

City: Medellín

Country: Colombia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Herradura Uno is located in Naucalpan, Estado de Mexico, considered a conurbation of Mexico City. We were commissioned to design four houses of 400 square meters in an irregular shape 1,100 sq. m. site. The starting point was to generate the most permeable area possible throughout the site. So, the strategy was to minimize the plot area and solve the program in three levels including a basement. Two volumes, 22 by 12 meters extruded rectangles, were set along a composition axis that goes northwest-southeast, comprising two units each volume.

It is actually the three voids between these two volumes that give the light and ventilation qualities to the project. The idea of a natural back yard, which is rather extinct in the Mexico City area, was the main challenge. The four-car parking requirement of the program was solved by placing the cars inside the plot area of the house, in a way that allowed us to minimize the vehicle pathway and increase the backyards area. Since the houses did not have a final owner, flexibility was key for the design. The houses have three different entrances: first access is directly from the garden, the second is a service entry with instant access to the basement, and the main entrance is in the middle of the building.

The scheme was also intended to allow an elevator if needed. Two flexible spaces, one in the basement and the other in the mezzanine, with spatial relation to the social area, have the possibility of becoming an extra room, studio, tv room, or game room, both with full bathrooms. Sobriety and solidity are the principal language of the exteriors. The concrete is the main character of the facades, creating a dialog with the vegetation. Some local stone cladding and metal details, along with natural wood enhance the warmth of the design.