Black Gems Townhouse in Amsterdam / Bureau Fraai

+ 15

Lead Architects: Daniel Aw & Rikjan Scholten

Contractor Casco: Michel Pronk Bouw

Interior Builder: Pronklust

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. As proud owners of two Jaguar models the clients asked Amsterdam based architecture office Bureau Fraai to design a garage to safely store them, preferably showcasing their favourite model so that they could enjoy this beauty to the fullest. The architects came up with the concept of a private showroom in their backyard visible from the main house.

The showroom is designed as a distinct black volume in which the two Jaguars are stacked using an automatic car lift. The large steel plate framed window frames the client’s favourite model as if it were a painting; a ‘painting’ to be enjoyed from within their own living room. The characteristic design of the showroom is enhanced by integrating a custom designed grill with Jaguar logo referring to classical models from the car brand’s history.

Besides the showroom Bureau Fraai also designed a matching black roof extension connecting to the two different roof heights of the neighbours. Here two big steel plate framed windows frame the interior of this top floor living and working area creating an Edward Hopper like appearance from the outside. Both window frames also serve a second purpose. The front one extends into the interior as a desk while framing the view to the neighbourhood. The rear one facing the roof terrace and garden evolves into a bench where one can relax and enjoy the sky.

In contrast with the black shell the interior has a warm and light character. Both the ceiling and the connected built-in wall cabinet are built up from wood with clear matching partitioning and refined detailing.