Taman Tamora / Caceres + Tous

Architects: Caceres + Tous
- Area: 2760 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: KIE
- Lead Architects:Nico Caceres, Kiko Tous, Alejandro Calle
- Design Team:Hari Wangsa, Rio Brahmantia, Agung Wirottama
- Clients:Tamora Group
- Country:Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. The project consists in 17 houses organized around of an existing garden accessible from each one. This common green area gives the name of the project and becomes the heart of it, creating views, privacy between the units and a common playground area.
The houses use the townhouse typology as an efficient use of space and resources to keep as much green area as possible. Respecting building regulations in Bali, the roofs plays with different shapes making each villa unique but part of the set.