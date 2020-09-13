Taman Tamora / Caceres + Tous

+ 23

Houses • Indonesia Architects: Caceres + Tous

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2760 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: KIE

Lead Architects: Nico Caceres, Kiko Tous, Alejandro Calle

Design Team: Hari Wangsa, Rio Brahmantia, Agung Wirottama

Clients: Tamora Group

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists in 17 houses organized around of an existing garden accessible from each one. This common green area gives the name of the project and becomes the heart of it, creating views, privacy between the units and a common playground area.

The houses use the townhouse typology as an efficient use of space and resources to keep as much green area as possible. Respecting building regulations in Bali, the roofs plays with different shapes making each villa unique but part of the set.