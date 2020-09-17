Submit a Project Advertise
  R.A House / Estudio Radillo Alba

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Architects: Estudio Radillo Alba
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3207 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  César Belio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cemex, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Helvex, Interceramic, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architect:Edgar Radillo
  • Engineering:Marco Antonio González Ávila / MGA
  • Landscape:Estudio Radillo Alba
  • City:Guadalajara
  • Country:Mexico
© César Belio
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the state of Jalisco, south of the city of Guadalajara, in a neighborhood in the countryside. The commission specified a house for five people and it sought to use the available land surface to its maximum potential.

© César Belio
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© César Belio
Starting from a full block, we encountered five trees of considerable scale. Their location and the clear decision of conserving them marked the majority of the formal strategies of the project. Two of the threes, located in the front, defined the garage. Another one, on a side, gave way to the main access path, sectioning the built volume. The rest, located in the back, shelter, and shade the terrace of the house.

© César Belio
© César Belio
From this point, we opened diverse patios, which -in between walls- create a distinctive spatial quality and provide new relationships between interior and exterior. The patios, full of lush vegetation, intimately meet private spaces such as rooms, bathrooms, and showers.

© César Belio
The house was conceived as one single block which called for a single choice of material. Close to the plot, there is a region known for its production of mud-brick, a technique still practiced in some parts of the country. Its cultural value and its constructive heritage encouraged us to use it as a single material for the project’s envelope. The customized exposed brick covers and protects all structural elements, slabs, and mechanical installations while intending to reveal the constructive system and pay homage to the laborious process of the artisanal material.

© César Belio
North facade y longitudinal section
North facade y longitudinal section
© César Belio
The resulting volume, with its subtractions which gave way to patios, accesses, and terraces, is now one between trees, which looks to create an interior refuge for its future occupants while relating in its exterior to its immediate and at-large context.

© César Belio
Project gallery

Estudio Radillo Alba
