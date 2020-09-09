Brazilian Houses: 12 Houses With Polished Concrete Flooring

Save this picture! JM House / Troyano Arquitetura. © Marcelo Donadussi

The polished concrete technique is not only suitable for many different environments, but also harmonizes well with various building materials, and has been the material of choice for many Brazilian architects in housing designs in recent years.

The mixture of sand, cement, and water is prepared on-site and the result is a cost-effective and long-lasting alternative when properly and regularly maintained. This finish has become so popular that you can find porcelain tiles and coatings with a similar texture.

We have selected 12 Brazilian houses with polished concrete floors. Check it out: