Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Spain
  5. Landscape Regeneration of the Camí de Cabrianes / estudi08014

Landscape Regeneration of the Camí de Cabrianes / estudi08014

Save this project
Landscape Regeneration of the Camí de Cabrianes / estudi08014

© Pol Viladoms© Pol Viladoms© Pol Viladoms© Pol Viladoms+ 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Public Space, Park, Sustainability & Green Design
Sallent de Llobregat, Spain
  • Architects: estudi08014
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  30000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Pol Viladoms
  • Lead Architects:Adrià Guardiet, Sandra Torres
  • Agronomy:Roser Vives
  • Measurements And Budget:Joan Olona
  • Constructor:Excavacions Duocastella, S.L.
  • Sponsor:Ayuntamiento de Sallent
  • City:Sallent de Llobregat
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms

Text description provided by the architects. To develop and improve something, especially by making it as good or successful as it was before. This project is the first stage of regeneration of an old path that links the towns of Sallent and Cabrianes following the course of the Llobregat River, in an environment of riverside forests and small orchards.

Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
Proposal
Proposal
Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms

This project, like any regeneration process, can be explained in 3 successive times: a past time where the path and its edges defined a system of open spaces, easily accessible, perfectly integrated into their environment. A present time where the path is transformed into a heavy traffic road, with serious problems of accessibility, which rips the territory. A future time, imagined and projected as a -not literal- back to the past time.

Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms

This project is a de-construction process: to open the door to the landscape through the demolition of a concrete balustrade that defined an overly explicit boundary between infrastructure and landscape. A de-materialization process: to reintegrate architecture and environment through the use of local and low impact resources. An un-hiding process: to provide access to the open spaces on the path edges by cleaning them.

Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms

This project aims the re-appropriation of the natural areas of the riverbank, through the arrangement of stairs, ramps and terraces that solve the connection between both levels; the re-habilitation of the riverbank promenade and its edges, becoming them into civic spaces; the re-integration of infrastructure and nature through a low-intensity intervention in a continuously changing environment that probably will soon impose its own law to get rid of the not fundamental.

Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:08650 Sallent de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
estudi08014
Office

Product

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureParkSustainability & Green DesignSpain
Cite: "Landscape Regeneration of the Camí de Cabrianes / estudi08014" [Regeneración Paisajística del Camí de Cabrianes / estudi08014] 22 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947274/landscape-regeneration-of-the-cami-de-cabrianes-estudi08014> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream