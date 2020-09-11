Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Vanity Affair Shop / Fast and Furious Production Office

Vanity Affair Shop / Fast and Furious Production Office

Vanity Affair Shop / Fast and Furious Production Office

  Curated by Clara Ott
House Interiors, Museum & Exhibition Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  Lead Architects:Manuel Ocaña, Miguel Molins
  Madrid
  Spain
Cortesía de Manuel Ocaña
Text description provided by the architects. 30-60-90 are the angles of a drawing triangle. With a small one, the architecture plant was drawn to organize a V-shaped lounge that looks towards Madrid's most iconic park.

Cortesía de Manuel Ocaña
With a larger one, it was redesigned on site. All the lines were drawn on a board that was installed on the floor before the project was built.

Cortesía de Manuel Ocaña
Cortesía de Manuel Ocaña
Cortesía de Manuel Ocaña
With a radical geometrical rule the questions about reflections, folds, horizons, assemblies and cuttings were answered. And with the client desires, the materiality questions of textures and colors were responded.

Cortesía de Manuel Ocaña
Plan
Cortesía de Manuel Ocaña
In conclusion: there is chemistry between Vanity & Geometry

Cortesía de Manuel Ocaña
Project location

Madrid, Spain

Fast and Furious Production Office
