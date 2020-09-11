Vanity Affair Shop / Fast and Furious Production Office

-
Architects: Fast and Furious Production Office
- Area: 190 m²
- Year: 2020
-
Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Ikea, Roche Bobois, Simón, Uponor, Azulejos Peña, KP, MORTEX, Roca
- Lead Architects:Manuel Ocaña, Miguel Molins
- City:Madrid
- Country:Spain
Text description provided by the architects. 30-60-90 are the angles of a drawing triangle. With a small one, the architecture plant was drawn to organize a V-shaped lounge that looks towards Madrid's most iconic park.
With a larger one, it was redesigned on site. All the lines were drawn on a board that was installed on the floor before the project was built.
With a radical geometrical rule the questions about reflections, folds, horizons, assemblies and cuttings were answered. And with the client desires, the materiality questions of textures and colors were responded.
In conclusion: there is chemistry between Vanity & Geometry