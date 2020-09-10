Submit a Project Advertise
House Saachi / Caceres + Tous

House Saachi / Caceres + Tous

© KIE

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Indonesia
  • Architects: Caceres + Tous
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  325
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  KIE
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Toto, Adobe, Alur Natura, Bedding Depo, Carl Hansen and Son, Nautilus, Piment Rouge Lighting, Scott Goldsbury, Tabu Design, Teka, Trimble, UFO Electronics
  • Design Team:Hari Wangsa, Rio Brahmantia
  • Engineering & Construction:Kubu Bali Construction
  • Country:Indonesia
© KIE
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. A deep and narrow land with moderate slope and front views to a rice field patch. The layout uses the slope to distribute the program in two buildings. The top building contains three main bedrooms and service area; the lower building distributes around a central courtyard the kitchen, dining room, two lounges, bar area, and two guest bedrooms and an underground cinema in the basement.

© KIE
© KIE
First Basement Plan
First Basement Plan
Elevations C and D
Elevations C and D
© KIE
© KIE

The two buildings are connected by a steel bridge covered with a sliding wooden screen that allows the wind and blocks the sun and the rain.

© KIE
© KIE

The layout in the land allows to create different areas, a central garden, a patio with an ancient tree and a rooftop terrace to enjoy the views. The swimming pool uses the full wide of the house.

© KIE
© KIE

