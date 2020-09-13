Neui House Extension / Benoit Rotteleur Architecte

Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
Neuilly-Plaisance, France
  • Architects: Benoit Rotteleur Architecte
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  35
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Antoine Séguin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Sto, Belisol
  • Lead Architects:Benoit Rotteleur
  • City:Neuilly-Plaisance
  • Country:France
© Antoine Séguin
Text description provided by the architects. The owners, a young couple with two children have just moved into a house built in the 1960s, located in Neuilly Plaisance, Paris area. Feeling cramped into this tiny space, this couple wanted to expand the ground-floor by integrating all the living areas including the living room, dining room, kitchen, and sanitary facilities.

© Antoine Séguin
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Antoine Séguin
The challenge for the architect was to create additional living space while respecting the urbanism restrictions like the continuity of the frontal of the house.

© Antoine Séguin
© Antoine Séguin
The property is located in an area with flooding risk. That’s why the project is treated as an inhabited jetty. This jetty with an elevation of 30cm over the floor consisting of two parts, one covered as an extension of the house and one outdoor area. This composition of the living room in two parts allows the covered space, during the sunny days, to be extended onto the terrace thanks to a large sliding glass door.

© Antoine Séguin
About this office
Benoit Rotteleur Architecte
Office

