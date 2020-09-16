Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Bolivia
  5. Isabel Building / Christian Dávila Arquitectos

Isabel Building / Christian Dávila Arquitectos

Save this project
Isabel Building / Christian Dávila Arquitectos

© Lucia Lugones© Lucia Lugones© Lucia LugonesCortesía de Christian Dávila+ 27

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments, Residential
La Paz, Bolivia
  • Lead Architect:Christian Dávila
  • Design Team:Ignacio Asturizaga
  • Clients:Familia Decker
  • Collaborators:Jhony Huallpa Estallani
  • City:La Paz
  • Country:Bolivia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Lucia Lugones
© Lucia Lugones

Text description provided by the architects. La Paz is a city of mountains, the city in the mountains. Along the Choqueyapu river (from north to south and downhill) the city climbs the hillsides and takes over the valleys. One of these valleys is Achumani, a middle-class neighborhood in which the densification process replaces single-family houses for multifamily apartment buildings.

Save this picture!
© Lucia Lugones
© Lucia Lugones
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Christian Dávila
Cortesía de Christian Dávila

On these valleys, 200 meters lower than the city center (3600 meters above sea level), average annual temperature oscillates from 2°C to 16°C and compels architecture to seek the sun as a primary objective. This condition added to the omnipresent mountainous landscape justify an intense interior-exterior relationship and the design of terraces almost as an obligation.

Save this picture!
© Lucia Lugones
© Lucia Lugones

Isabel is an eight-apartment building for the members of three generations of a family with diverse needs, longings, and financial capabilities. In order to achieve economical feasibility for every member of the family, the communal costs had to be as low as possible, so a simple reinforced concrete structure is proposed which allows solving the best possible sunlight and ventilation conditions in each one of the eight apartments.

Save this picture!
© Lucia Lugones
© Lucia Lugones
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Lucia Lugones
© Lucia Lugones

Based on the shape and orientation of the 450 square meter lot (15x30 m), four longitudinal structural axes were proposed, which at the same time define three functional volumes: The first one adjoins the southeastern adjacent lot (least sunlight) and contains the horizontal and vertical circulation (3,00 meters wide). The second one contains the apartment entrances and internal circulation, and the spaces with the less area requirement (3,15 m wide) The third one on the northwest side (most sunlight) contains the living quarters that require a larger area (4,75 m wide + 1,00-meter cantilever)

Save this picture!
© Lucia Lugones
© Lucia Lugones

The area designated for each one of the owners was determined according to their economic capabilities. In order to achieve said area and to define the divisions between apartments, three strategies were adopted: Independent displacement of the transversal axes on each level, Vertical connections between spaces forming duplexes, Displacement of the external edges of determined areas of each apartment configuring projected and recessed volumes which at the same time generated terraces.

One of the owners’ requests was to restrict the access to the building from the street, the limit proposed was a closed wall, configured in the most urbanistic and least aggressive way possible and independent both visually and materially of the building.

Save this picture!
© Lucia Lugones
© Lucia Lugones
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Lucia Lugones
© Lucia Lugones

The building was materialized with traditional constructive systems and unskilled workforce, distributing the resources based on a cost-benefit hierarchy in every constructive element. For instance, some areas are left with basic concrete flooring, and various elements of fixed furniture were designed as internal divisors to avoid the need of walls, but at the same time large windows were adopted in benefit of the spatial quality, using framing and glazing with good insulation properties and external walls were built with reused wood and thermic insulators in some areas.

The results are comparatively-low-cost apartments and common areas of high spatial quality and easy for their inhabitants to make their own.

Save this picture!
© Lucia Lugones
© Lucia Lugones

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:La Paz, Bolivia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Christian Dávila Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialBolivia
Cite: "Isabel Building / Christian Dávila Arquitectos" [Edificio Isabel / Christian Dávila Arquitectos] 16 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947254/isabel-building-christian-davila-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream