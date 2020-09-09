C-maison / Architect Hoang Vu

+ 25

Lead Architect: Le Hoang Vu

Design Team: Le Van Chung

Engineering: Le Van Chung

Text description provided by the architects. This is a cozy little house in the sub-urban of the Hochiminh city, a design for a three-generation. With limited site, the most important priority of the project is create a family-space which can make the closeness in their families. Besides, it is still necessary to give completely privacy for each member. Not only providing a fully equipped accommodation, the house is also an experience of various spaces and the attracted natural elements consist of light rhythm and windy journey.

Save this picture! Ground and First Floor Plan

Because the house is oriented Southwest, the architect chooses solution to create a wooden sun louvre system throughout the front elevation to prevent effects from sunlight while still being able to open the ceiling glass doors to maximize the interaction between the space inside and outside.

For the space problem, common spaces (living room-kitchen) are arranged in first floor, become an open-space in center which creating intersections outside of private spaces. Moreover, the ventilation corridor is arranged in boundary along the length of house combined with some voids can create an expanded impression of space and helps indoor illumination can be day-lighted. This is very useful for a city house just have only one frontage facing outside in the condition of tropical climate.

The rustic materials, emphasis may be achieved by home decor with wood products charmingly simple but elegant, a good connection back to nature. Finally, with this house, we want to show our mindset about the way how to maintain harmony with the specific surround the project where it located in.