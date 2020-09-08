Submit a Project Advertise
World
Litibú Bungalow / PALMA

Litibú Bungalow / PALMA

© Luis Young© Luis Young© Luis Young© Luis Young+ 28

Litigu, Mexico
  • Architects: PALMA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  538 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luis Young, María Rivera
    Manufacturers: Stuccolor
© Luis Young
Text description provided by the architects. The 50m2 bungalow is located in Litibu, a small town on the coast of the Mexican Pacific. The bedroom and living space are seperated in two volumes to create an open patio in between.

© Luis Young
© Luis Young
Plan / Elevation
Plan / Elevation
© Luis Young
The climate was the main driver of the design, high palapa ceilings cover the main spaces, which in turn can open fully towards the outside. Pigmented stucco was used rather than paint to avoid humidity build-up in the walls.

© Luis Young
© Luis Young
Built in concrete, interior elements such as the kitchen counter, shelves or lintels are shown on the facade as a playful break to the symmetry of the project.

© Luis Young
© Luis Young
