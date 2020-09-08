Litibú Bungalow / PALMA

+ 28

Houses • Litigu, Mexico Architects: PALMA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 538 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Luis Young, María Rivera

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Stuccolor

Text description provided by the architects. The 50m2 bungalow is located in Litibu, a small town on the coast of the Mexican Pacific. The bedroom and living space are seperated in two volumes to create an open patio in between.

The climate was the main driver of the design, high palapa ceilings cover the main spaces, which in turn can open fully towards the outside. Pigmented stucco was used rather than paint to avoid humidity build-up in the walls.

Built in concrete, interior elements such as the kitchen counter, shelves or lintels are shown on the facade as a playful break to the symmetry of the project.