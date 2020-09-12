Submit a Project Advertise
Freshfields Office Building / caspar.

Freshfields Office Building / caspar.

© Stefan Schilling

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Hamburg, Germany
  • Architects: caspar.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  16300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2009
  • Photographs Photographs:  Stefan Schilling
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: batimet
  • Lead Architect:Frank Schreer
  • Clients:The Carlyle Group
  • Landscape:FSWLA Landschaftsarchitektur GmbH
  • City:Hamburg
  • Country:Germany
© Stefan Schilling

Text description provided by the architects. The Freshfields House is located right in Hamburg’s city centre, near the historic “Hansa-Quarter”. Its cubature references the traditional “Stapelhäuser” (historic warehouses) of the old Hanseatic city. The eight story new building provides 10,800 square meters of office space as well as generous retail spaces for shops on the ground floor.

© Stefan Schilling

The building recesses from the fifth floor onwards and blends harmoniously into its surrounding neighbourhood. Terraces and balconies on the south side as well as the spacious roof terrace on the seventh floor not only enrich the office spaces but also provide an inviting look. Light-coloured pillars, a natural stone grid that is placed slightly into the background and the glass layer behind determine the façade. The tectonic layering creates an interesting shadow play structuring the building. Slim, high pillars emphasize the verticality of the Freshfields House and support its Hanseatic character in combination with the white natural stone’s nobility.

© Stefan Schilling
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Stefan Schilling

The main entrance of the building leads through a spacious green atrium that opens upwards over three levels and thus encourages communication and exchange across the floors. A further entrance leads to a separate single-story hall, which can be used for events.

© Stefan Schilling

Project location

Address:Hamburg, Germany

About this office
caspar.
Office

