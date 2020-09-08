Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. United States
  5. South Side Courtyard House Pool Pavilion & Landscape / Studio d'ARC

South Side Courtyard House Pool Pavilion & Landscape / Studio d'ARC

Save this project
South Side Courtyard House Pool Pavilion & Landscape / Studio d'ARC

© Alexander Denmarsh© Alexander Denmarsh© Alexander Denmarsh© Alexander Denmarsh+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Pittsburgh, United States
  • Architects: Studio d'ARC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3700 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Alexander Denmarsh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Kohler, Nemetschek, Toto, BLUDOT, McNeel, Optimum Steel Windows, York Building Products
  • Lead Architect:Gerard Damiani
  • Design Team:Debbie Battistone, José Pertierra-Arrojo
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alexander Denmarsh
© Alexander Denmarsh

Text description provided by the architects. This pavilion and landscape complement a previously commissioned adaptive re-use of an urban roofing fabrication shop into a single-family courtyard house located in the urban South Side neighborhood of Pittsburgh. The purpose of the project was to complement an already existing series of landscape spaces established in the earlier development of the residence with other recreational uses. Through the purchase of two small adjacent properties, a new outdoor area contains a series of activity zones that comprise a recreational precinct. The overall site boundaries are defined by a series of polished concrete block walls that delineate both the landscape space and the street edge as well as contain pool equipment and a changing/restroom.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Denmarsh
© Alexander Denmarsh

The existing concrete wall of the courtyard house is lined by a series of Hornbeam trees that act as a shaded edge overlooking the swimming pool and contain within them a weathered steel entry vestibule leading to the main residence. These trees, when matured, will be trimmed to define a spatial bosque similar to a formal garden. An in-ground trampoline ends the landscape zone along with a series of steel gabions at the street edge that contains limestone and sedum planting.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Denmarsh
© Alexander Denmarsh
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Alexander Denmarsh
© Alexander Denmarsh

A pool pavilion containing a modest seating area and bar has direct views of the landscape zone and the adjoining swimming pool with which it is on-axis. The cube-like massing of the pavilion reflects the volumetric properties of the two-story living room found within the residence. Photovoltaic panels are used to offset the required energy consumption for the pool heater and other power requirements.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Denmarsh
© Alexander Denmarsh
Save this picture!
© Alexander Denmarsh
© Alexander Denmarsh

The pool pavilion continues to define the landscape by engaging its back wall with a half-court basketball court. Two round roof scuppers drain roof water into the basketball court that in the winter months help to compose the façade with long forming icicles. Additionally, the concrete surface of the basketball court can be flooded to become a skating rink allowing recreational activities to continue year-round.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Denmarsh
© Alexander Denmarsh

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Pittsburgh, PA, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio d'ARC
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionUnited States
Cite: "South Side Courtyard House Pool Pavilion & Landscape / Studio d'ARC" 08 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947192/south-side-courtyard-house-pool-pavilion-and-landscape-studio-darc> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream