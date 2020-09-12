Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Ninetynine Office / Ninetynine

Ninetynine Office / Ninetynine

Save this project
Ninetynine Office / Ninetynine

© Ewout Huibers© Ewout Huibers© Ewout Huibers© Ewout Huibers+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices Interiors
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Ninetynine
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  75
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ewout Huibers
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: &Tradition, Lensvelt, Aeron, Forbo, Formakami, Hermann Miller, Studio Duo
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers

Text description provided by the architects. When designing our own workplace, we wanted it to reflect our way of working as a small design studio. By mapping our main activities and dividing them throughout the space, we created a clear division between the area where “stuff gets done” and the area where the creative process takes place. We designed bespoke furniture items to help us to organise the daily balancing act between creating and organising, pushing boundaries, and making things happen.

Save this picture!
Floor plans
Floor plans
Save this picture!
© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers

Zones. The office is located in a large former hospital in the centre of Amsterdam. The unit itself is 75sqm, including a 30sqm mezzanine, and is flooded with natural light. The work zone is situated on the base level with a 6-person work island (Lensvelt Studio Duo desks by Marcel Wanders), while the creating area on the mezzanine combines the material library, meeting table, and soft seating (Artifort C683 sofa by Kho Liang Ie).

Save this picture!
© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers

Trays.  A bespoke sideboard with 100 trays along the wall underneath the mezzanine floor organises and displays evolving material palettes and drawing sets of all on-going projects. The thin hardboard trays carry the material boards, making it easy to move them around.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ninetynine
Courtesy of Ninetynine

Connection. The mezzanine’s steel structure is part of the unit’s architecture. The newly built staircase made of plywood connects not only both levels but also combines functions such as storage, a closet, and the printing station. A low podium that connects the staircase sculpture to the main space has become our preferred area to sit and discuss.

Save this picture!
© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ninetynine
Courtesy of Ninetynine

Colour scheme. The colour scheme of the design is as neutral as possible to act as a white canvas to the designs yet to be created. To brighten up the shades of grey, we introduced the “green box”. Positioned underneath the mezzanine it contains a bookshelf to display our sources of inspiration while hiding functions like the main storage and pantry at the same time. To counter the huge amount of natural light, we arranged a cluster of paper shade lamps (&tradition Formakami lamp by Jamie Hayon) that create a warm, moody light scheme.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ninetynine
Courtesy of Ninetynine

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Wg-Plein 285, 1054 SE Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ninetynine
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsThe Netherlands
Cite: "Ninetynine Office / Ninetynine" 12 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947154/ninetynine-office-ninetynine> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream