Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospital
  4. Indonesia
  5. St. Carolus Hospital Screening Facility / AT-LARS

St. Carolus Hospital Screening Facility / AT-LARS

Save this project
St. Carolus Hospital Screening Facility / AT-LARS

© Arti Pictures© Arti Pictures© Arti Pictures© Arti Pictures+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospital
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: AT-LARS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Arti Pictures
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Alderon, PTJIP, Philips, Taco, Trimble, twinlite
  • Design Team:Stephanie Larassati, Aldo Feandri, Pramashella Shabrina
  • Clients:St. Carolus Hospital
  • Contractor:Hadi Karsa Cakramandiri, Bayu Prayudhi
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures

Text description provided by the architects. In April 2020, we initiated the Micro Treatment Facility program, with a mission: to cater the increasing demand of patient treatment capacity and to promote people's well-being during the pandemic, by creating screening and medical facilities, that are quick to construct, scalable, flexible in sizes and adaptable in various locations. For the program we have designed 4 types of treatment facility. Each facility is designed based on WHO guideline for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and to fit the site’s potential. The first facility is completed in August 2020 for St. Carolus Hospital. Our goal is to continue the facility expansion across Jakarta and beyond. Aiming to support the hospitals and communities, the semi-permanent structures are built with scaffolding.

Save this picture!
© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures

Due to its simple construction technology, the facility is able to grow to cater the increasing demand of medical spaces. These fleeting structural systems offer a wide range of flexibility and adaptability, in which its modularity allows different shapes and sizes to emerge in order to adapt to various needs and sites. The structure is durable, reusable and mobile. It can be adjusted for other purposes on different locations, such as yearly emergency shelter for flood victims in Jakarta. St. Carolus Hospital Screening Facility aims to identify infected and non-infected patients before entering the hospital building.

Save this picture!
© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures

Being located in a parking lot right across the hospital lobby, the 32 metre long facility serves as a new address for the hospital. The new structure takes advantage of the site condition in which the entrance and exit ramp are concentrated under the canopy of the main building to create a close and secure connection between the new facility and the hospital. The building consists of a reception area, waiting cubicles, a screening and a medical staff area. A partition wall separates each waiting cubicle which offers both a seating and space for a wheelchair. It has two separate exits, one to the hospital lobby and the other one to Upper Respiratory Tract Infection clinic.

Save this picture!
© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures

The entrance for patients and medical staff are placed at a good distance. Each entrance and exit are accessible through a ramp to accommodate people with disability. Prefabricated in two weeks and built on-site in four days, the 140 sqm semi-permanent structure comprises a white scaffolding structure, bangkirai wooden flooring and poly-carbonate cladding. The corrugated uPVC roof helps reduce heat and sound coming from outside. It has a substantial overhang to reduce the amount of heat received by the walls.

Save this picture!
© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures
Save this picture!
Southwest Elevation
Southwest Elevation
Save this picture!
© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures

The façade are made of translucent poly-carbonate cladding to create a subtle visual connection between inside and outside. The material's transparency allows natural light to come in, which reduces energy consumption during the day. The façade opening creates a cross ventilation, which overlaps with the circulation corridor; this creates the necessary natural ventilation inside the building. Bright and bold way-finding signs are used to help visitors get a clear directory of the new facility. Designed by AT-LARS, this project is a joint force collaboration with St. Carolus Hospital in responding to the COVID-19 challenges in Jakarta.

Save this picture!
© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jakarta, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AT-LARS
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcarehospitalIndonesia
Cite: "St. Carolus Hospital Screening Facility / AT-LARS" 09 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947140/st-carolus-hospital-screening-facility-at-lars> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream