Third Nature Designs Regenerative City Plan for Bergen, Norway

Save this picture! Courtesy of Real Polygons, for Tredje Natur

Danish architecture firm TREDJE NATUR has designed a new 40-hectare regenerative masterplan for Bergen, Norway. The grand vision aim to bring new life to an old logistics port and ferry terminal. The plan outlines a zero-emission district focused on a community-based sharing economy, renewable building materials and climate adaptation strategies. The proposal emphasizes Bergen’s relation to the fjord, nature and history.

+ 12

Save this picture! Courtesy of Real Polygons, for Tredje Natur

The plan introduces a new, urban allmenning, an innovative climate streetscape based on an interpretation of the unique public spaces that intersect the city of Bergen. As the team states, "it ensures a strong relation to the existing qualities of the urban fabric and connects the locations that are characteristic of the Bergen DNA." The second element is a nature-based loop connecting natural waterfront with surrounding green areas. The result is a large, green and publicly accessible urban space.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Real Polygons, for Tredje Natur

Save this picture! Courtesy of Real Polygons, for Tredje Natur

The proposal would center on three key developments: "The Sea Quarter" housing the Institute for Marine Research, the Directorate of Fisheries, and the new Bergen Aquarium; "The Sugarhouse Square" designed as a new urban development; and "Under the Bridge" for experiments, entrepreneurship and grass roots under the Puddefjord Bridge. The plan reinterprets the historical, Norwegian cluster villages, Klyngetun, valuing community and sustainable living through renewable and reusable materials and smart mobility infrastructure.

The project is developed for Bergen Municipality in close collaboration with Entasis, Matter by Brix and MOE.

News via TREDJE NATUR