Bayraklı Coast Pedestrian Bridge / Notarchitects + Notmimarlik

© ZM Yasa Architectural Photography© ZM Yasa Architectural Photography© ZM Yasa Architectural Photography© ZM Yasa Architectural Photography+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Pedestrian Bridge
Turkey
  • Architect In Charge:Merih Feza Yıldırım, Serdar Uslubaş
  • Design Team:Serdar Uslubaş, Merih Feza Yıldırım, Duygu Görgün Şenoğlu
  • Clients:Izmir Metropolitan Municipality
  • Engineering And Construction:Kobe Yapı, Onmuş Elektrik
  • Landscape:Not Architects
  • Consultants:Dürrin Süer Kılıç, Metin Kılıç
  • Country:Turkey
© ZM Yasa Architectural Photography
Text description provided by the architects. The pedestrian and bicycle bridge located at Bayraklı coast was designed with the aim of making the coast a more accessible place for pedestrians, cyclists and service vehicles within the scope of IzmirDeniz project. *( IzmirDeniz project is a concept for using the seaside more efficiently). 

© ZM Yasa Architectural Photography
Section
Section
© ZM Yasa Architectural Photography
The bridge is a necessary transportation structure for Bayraklı Beach to serve the neighbourhood as a whole without being divided by streams. In the near future, Bayraklı Beach is expected to serve more and more urbanites, with its new functions and improvements around within the scope of the IzmirDeniz project.

© ZM Yasa Architectural Photography
Pedestrians and cyclists moving inside the bridge will be parts of the facade, changing the view in different ways by creating light shadow play for the observers. The observers on the sidewalk will perceive the bridge with different sensations at different times of the day and at different speeds, rather than a static structure. This dynamic view is very suitable for a transportation structure.

© ZM Yasa Architectural Photography
Section
Section
© ZM Yasa Architectural Photography
The distance between the support points of the bridge is 33 meters. When considered together with the connection ramps, it is 74 meters long. The bridge is 10.9 meters wide. 3.5 meters of this is reserved as a bicycle path. All materials used in the bridge are resistant to mild weather conditions and vandalism. The necessity of using the bridge without requiring maintenance during the service period is reflected in the design.

© ZM Yasa Architectural Photography
