Optimistic Brunch Restaurant / Contacto Atlântico

Optimistic Brunch Restaurant / Contacto Atlântico

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Lisbon, Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The Optimistic Brunch, located in alternative Arroios neighborhood in Lisbon, was designed to arouse feelings.This space, that makes part of the ground floor of a hotel, offers to the local and the visitors of the romantic Portuguese capital, an oasis in the middle of the crow of one of the most young and multicultural districts of the city. Thus, a new image was approached between classic and contemporary elements, creating a powerful aesthetic impact.

The exterior; pure, built on crème limestone and minimal black and white awning, contrast with the vibrant and colorful interior. Inside, the tropical and exotic wallpaper covers the majority of the spaces, giving color, freshness, vivacity but also a youth sophistication. The dark green leader, the patterned wooden walls, the white stone of the bar and the several vegetation points located all around the space, just became natural partners of those pink flowered walls in order to close the cycle of this powerful but refined ambience. On the ceiling, the introduction of big round pendant mirrors, not only enlarges the space but also brings the user to, an even more, if possible, dreamily atmosphere. Finally, the traditional Portuguese tiles also take a part of this Brunch Room, this time in a brilliant ocean blue color submerging the client in this unique fresh atmosphere in the middle of the city.

Last but not least, it is important to highlight the sustainable details of this project, which cover a large range of aspects: from the introduction of solar panels to the bio ingredients of the meal it is served.

Project location

Address:São Jorge de Arroios, Lisbon, Portugal

