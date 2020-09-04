Submit a Project Advertise
  Small Hotel / CAPD

Small Hotel / CAPD

Small Hotel / CAPD

Hiroshima, Japan
  • Architects: CAPD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  319
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Daisuke Shima
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Toli, ADVAN, Sanwacompany
  • Architect In Charge:CAPD
  • Design Team:Kazuo Monnai, Hirokazu Ohara, Dai Tsunenobu, Kazuya Masui
  • Planning And Management:breakfast
  • Construction:TS HAMAMOTO
「Unmanned capsule hotels」

This hotel is a new "unmanned operation" that does not have resident staff in the center of Hiroshima City, which is close to the Atomic Bomb Dome, a World Heritage Site, and can be booked and settled online.

Plans
Plans
While pursuing rationality in architecture, we thought that the hard part of the building would have a large impact on the satisfaction of the guests, and aimed to design a facility that would make us want to visit again. With a wide cabin-sized opening in individual spaces, there is a double-bed-sized mattress with plenty of room for two people to stay in one space.

The structural material and the base are finished as it is, and it does not have a cheap impression by the balance with other materials, the color scheme, and the lighting while keeping the cost down, and it was a calm space like the accommodation.

Project location

Address:1-chōme-5-13 Ōtemachi, Naka-ku, Hiroshima, 730-0051, Japan

About this office
CAPD
Office

Cite: "Small Hotel / CAPD" 04 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947036/small-hotel-capd> ISSN 0719-8884

