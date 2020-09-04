Small Hotel / CAPD

+ 14

Hotels, Hotels Interiors • Hiroshima, Japan Architects: CAPD

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 319 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Daisuke Shima

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Toli ADVAN , Sanwacompany Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: CAPD

Design Team: Kazuo Monnai, Hirokazu Ohara, Dai Tsunenobu, Kazuya Masui

Planning And Management: breakfast

Construction: TS HAMAMOTO

「Unmanned capsule hotels」

This hotel is a new "unmanned operation" that does not have resident staff in the center of Hiroshima City, which is close to the Atomic Bomb Dome, a World Heritage Site, and can be booked and settled online.

While pursuing rationality in architecture, we thought that the hard part of the building would have a large impact on the satisfaction of the guests, and aimed to design a facility that would make us want to visit again. With a wide cabin-sized opening in individual spaces, there is a double-bed-sized mattress with plenty of room for two people to stay in one space.

The structural material and the base are finished as it is, and it does not have a cheap impression by the balance with other materials, the color scheme, and the lighting while keeping the cost down, and it was a calm space like the accommodation.