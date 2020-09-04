Small Hotel / CAPD

-
Architects: CAPD
- Area: 319 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Daisuke Shima
-
Manufacturers: Toli, ADVAN, Sanwacompany
- Architect In Charge:CAPD
- Design Team:Kazuo Monnai, Hirokazu Ohara, Dai Tsunenobu, Kazuya Masui
- Planning And Management:breakfast
- Construction:TS HAMAMOTO
「Unmanned capsule hotels」
This hotel is a new "unmanned operation" that does not have resident staff in the center of Hiroshima City, which is close to the Atomic Bomb Dome, a World Heritage Site, and can be booked and settled online.
While pursuing rationality in architecture, we thought that the hard part of the building would have a large impact on the satisfaction of the guests, and aimed to design a facility that would make us want to visit again. With a wide cabin-sized opening in individual spaces, there is a double-bed-sized mattress with plenty of room for two people to stay in one space.
The structural material and the base are finished as it is, and it does not have a cheap impression by the balance with other materials, the color scheme, and the lighting while keeping the cost down, and it was a calm space like the accommodation.