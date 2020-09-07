Refurbishment of the Shift Building in Paris / Arte Charpentier Architectes

+ 41

Lead Architects: Arte Charpentier Architectes / Antonio Frausto

Façades : Oteis-Façades 2000

Architect Representative: Arte Charpentier Architectes

Landscape Architect: Arte Charpentier Architectes

Interior Designer: Arte Charpentier Architectes

Moex : SCO

Structural: Bordas + Peiro

Building Services: SF2I

Quantity Surveyor: SCB

Inspection: Socotec

Environmental: Alto

Acoustics: Avel

Fire Safety: CSD-Faces

Text description provided by the architects. Situated at the heart of an outlying district of Paris, undergoing extensive transformation and modernization, the refurbishment and extension of the Shift building included the remodelling of office spaces, and the main reception, as well as the inter-company restaurant.

The project’s aim is to ensure that the building stays abreast of current trends in working methods, offering a variety of new, attractive, and flexible office space. A further two levels are added and a unifying open central space, designed for conviviality, frees up the interior. The resulting form and composition of the design provides a variety of working spaces with a more relaxed feel and improved acoustic properties.

The remodelling scheme, in addition to the interiors, rejuvenates the facades with a rhythmic architectural treatment. Its expressive external appearance owes much to the superimposed rhythms of vertical sun shaders forming, by means of projections of fine blades of varying width, a vibrating screen before the crystalline simplicity of its glazed facades.

Approaches to the building are rationalized, and the entrances are clarified and enhanced to provide comfortable and agreeable outside spaces for users of the building and members of the public alike.

SHIFT welcomes visitors and workers with an interior space that incorporates the continuation of the street that crosses the building. Accessible by two entrances, this space is an opening between rue Avia and rue Guynemer, creating a voluminous hall.

The atrium was designed to serve the needs of visitors. After passing reception, people can settle in at the Welcome Bar or prepare their meeting at the Plug & Work space. With these welcoming spaces, SHIFT stimulates conversation.

The interior design of SHIFT was inspired by the industrial style, combining materials to create large spaces and a hospitable atmosphere. Decorated with natural materials like wood and in warm tones, SHIFT’s atmosphere is modern and dynamic. Evoking the exterior facade, the atrium uses the same vibration wave effect, created by the wall installations of vertical slats of wood. The space is open from the ground all the way up to the glass roof that lets in natural light.

The project was inspired by both industrial and domestic design, mixing different materials to create a welcoming atmosphere in its large spaces. Innovative configurations have been integrated from the project’s conception to provide shared spaces that free ideas and create collective intelligence. On each floor, 500m² can be used as discussion and exchange areas. Because the workplace’s architecture favors serendipity, SHIFT connects all floors with a generous staircase, encouraging the free flow of ideas end employees.

The office floors, on average 5800 m², have varying depths so as to avoid a monotonous design and allow for very flexible layouts. Its generously glazed facade lets in a maximum amount of natural light, giving every employee pleasant workspaces from day one. Its loggias, balconies and windows that open offer all employees, no matter where they are, access to fresh air.

With its 1800 m² of private terraces, loggias and balconies, SHIFT incorporates plant life into the architecture to create inspiring workspaces where people can reconnect with nature.