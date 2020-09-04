Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United States
  5. Big Space, Little Space / Davidson Rafailidis

Big Space, Little Space / Davidson Rafailidis

Save this project
Big Space, Little Space / Davidson Rafailidis

© Florian Holzherr© Florian Holzherr© Florian Holzherr© Florian Holzherr+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Buffalo, United States
  • Design Team:Stephanie Davidson, Georg Rafailidis
  • Engineering:JEB Consultants
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

Text description provided by the architects. Davidson Rafailidis has turned a general contractor’s former office space into a small apartment dwelling, in interior adaptive re-use that treats space as constantly evolving and ever-changing. Over time, most spaces stray from their original programs and develop lives of their own.

Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr
Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

While the role of the initial occupant/owner is reduced in the process, the role of a building, by contrast, becomes more prominent, generous, and unpredictable. Buildings can often be seen hosting unexpected uses and formal reinterpretations. Even in the short time span of a single year, spaces can offer changing and distinct qualities that require users to engage with them in different ways. Big Space, Little Space, takes this transformative nature of space as its premise.

Save this picture!
Exploded axo
Exploded axo

Rather than dictating specific uses for designated spaces, a variety of spaces that can trigger unexpected uses are offered. These encourage formal re-interpretations and continuous construction by the various inhabitants over time. Big Space, Little Space is an adaptive re-use of a masonry garage built in the 1920s transformed into an apartment dwelling and workshop for a couple, tucked away in the middle of a residential block in Buffalo, New York.

Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

Instead of clearing out the building and designing the interior from scratch, Davidson and Rafailidis reinterpreted the existing forms/spaces. An existing, partitioned area within the garage space that was recently used by a general contractor as an office was retained. This “Little Space” was seen as the overlap between two bigger, existing spaces: the fenced garden and the garage/workshop. The “Little Space” can be read as part of both, – it can extend into both. The reading of the plan flickers between these different configurations.

Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

Big Space, Little Space does not dedicate spaces to traditional uses. Instead, the project offers spaces that are seasonally responsive and in flux, where inhabitation can retreat into the warm insulated Little Space in the harsh winters and can spread into the “Big Spaces” – the generous garden, workshop, and roof deck in the warm seasons. In this sense, the living area can be anywhere between 464 sq ft to 5,165 sq ft. There is no stationary plan. The spaces are rather offerings for temporary and informal uses. The objective was to create spaces that are useful for everything and where the meaning and usefulness of each space renegotiate with each new user.

Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Buffalo, NY, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Davidson Rafailidis
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsUnited States
Cite: "Big Space, Little Space / Davidson Rafailidis" 04 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946978/big-space-little-space-davidson-rafailidis> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream