House-N / N.A.O

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. This house had two challenges. The first is "budget" and the second is "sense of distance".

From the viewpoint of budget, area restriction was applied at the initial design stage. In order to give the house a little narrower space, it has a structure like a two-story studio with seven floor levels randomly skipped.

In addition, by not attaching the ceiling, the design was made so that the footsteps could easily be heard. The space constructed in this way is also the setting for various "fields" that maintain a certain sense of distance.