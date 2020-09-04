Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Spyder Flagship Store Gangnam / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects

© Jiseon Park

Store, Retail Interiors
Seocho-gu, South Korea
  Architect In Charge:Jo Nagasaka, Schemata Architects
  Design Team:Ianis Combes
  Construction:LSB design
  Structure:RC
© Jiseon Park
© Jiseon Park

Text description provided by the architects. We designed a flagship store of the premium sky specialty brand Spyder in Seoul. We made a space expressing two contradictory characteristics of the brand, namely strong and exclusive luxury, and mobility that brings about constant changes.

© Jiseon Park
© Jiseon Park
Plan
Plan
© Jiseon Park
© Jiseon Park

Exterior walls are composed of custom-made red to black gradient tiles, featuring Spyder's brand colors. Black epoxy resin is poured over a slightly undulating surface of aged wood flooring, creating delicate black gradient and generating a sense of luxury. Horizontally- and vertically- movable display shelving units are mounted on rails embedded in the floor.

Our store design aimed to provide mobility and flexibility that allow store staff to easily change merchandise displays according to the theme of each season and maximize the effect of creative visual merchandising.  

© Jiseon Park
© Jiseon Park

Project location

Address:509 Gangnam-daero, Banpo-dong, Seocho-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Schemata Architects
Jo Nagasaka
