Spyder Flagship Store Gangnam / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects

Architect In Charge: Jo Nagasaka, Schemata Architects

Design Team: Ianis Combes

Construction: LSB design

Structure: RC

Text description provided by the architects. We designed a flagship store of the premium sky specialty brand Spyder in Seoul. We made a space expressing two contradictory characteristics of the brand, namely strong and exclusive luxury, and mobility that brings about constant changes.

Exterior walls are composed of custom-made red to black gradient tiles, featuring Spyder's brand colors. Black epoxy resin is poured over a slightly undulating surface of aged wood flooring, creating delicate black gradient and generating a sense of luxury. Horizontally- and vertically- movable display shelving units are mounted on rails embedded in the floor.

Our store design aimed to provide mobility and flexibility that allow store staff to easily change merchandise displays according to the theme of each season and maximize the effect of creative visual merchandising.