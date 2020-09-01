Richard Rogers Retires After 43 Years of Practice

Save this picture! via Flickr user dalbera licensed under CC BY 2.0

Richard Rogers has retired from Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners after founding the practice 43 years ago. As one of Britain’s greatest living architects, he is known for iconic, hi-tech architecture, including the Lloyd’s building in London and the Pompidou Centre in Paris. The Pritzker Prize-winner has become one of the world's most distinct architects, utilizing bright colors and structural elements to create a style that is both recognizable and adaptable.

+ 13

Save this picture! Courtesy of Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners LLP

As The Guardian reports, news of the retirement emerged from a Companies House filing that announced his termination as a director of the limited liability partnership. He formally retired from the board of RSHP in June, which will be led by Stirk and Harbour. The practice said: “Graham and Ivan are now supported by nine other partners, with five long-standing members of the practice being named partners in 2015. Together, they maintain the continuity and consistency of the philosophy and ethos which RSHP applies to all its work."

Rogers was born in Florence, but his family moved to Britain during the Second World War, when Rogers was a child. After attending the Architectural Association in London, Rogers studied in the United States at Yale University. In the 1990s Rogers became involved in British politics, sitting in the House of Lords as a Labour Peer (his full title is Baron Rogers of Riverside). This led to an invitation by the government to set up the Urban Task Force. For 8 years he was also chief advisor on architecture and urbanism for the Mayor of London.

Rogers won numerous honors, including the Pritzker architecture prize in 2007, the Thomas Jefferson memorial foundation medal in 1999 and the Praemium Imperiale prize for architecture in 2000. Twice the firm was recognized with the Royal Institute for British Architects’ Stirling prize. As Rogers notes, "Architecture is too complex to be solved by any one person…I enjoy the dynamic that flows when different disciplines, from sociology to mathematics, engineering to philosophy, come together to create solutions. This integration creates an ethos that best serves, and an aesthetic that best symbolizes, the modern world."

News via The Guardian