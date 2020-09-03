Submit a Project Advertise
  LF HOUSE / Rakta Studio

LF HOUSE / Rakta Studio

LF HOUSE / Rakta Studio

© KIE

Bandung, Indonesia
  • Architects: Rakta Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  KIE
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Blanco, Blender, Grohe Sanitary, TOTO (sanitary), Vinoti Living, YKK Alumunium
  • Lead Architects:Vidor Saputro
  • Clients :Lukas & Fanny
  • Engineering:Vonny Valentina
  • Landscape:Nirwana Landscape
  • Collaborators:Vinoti Living
© KIE
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. This semi-detached house features 3 separate gardens and courtyards with diﬀerent kind of styles. As it located in a quite dense environment which has public footpath running along its side, privacy was a major concern. These courtyards are created  in  the  middle  of  the  house  and also at the back of the house to let light and ventilation in. It makes the house very breezy which is ideal for hot tropical climate.

© KIE
© KIE
Section
Section
© KIE
© KIE
© KIE
© KIE

As the house is facing west, the front elevation has a unique timber screen and steel beam which protects the house from the heat without obstructing the view. The timber screen gives the upper level bedrooms privacy from the road also create beautiful shading through the window for interior bedroom as the sun goes down. On the ground ﬂoor, one is greeted with timber deck also timber ceiling splitting two courtyards towards main living and dining area, which create a unique spatial building sequence.

© KIE
© KIE
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© KIE
© KIE

The courtyard also provides semi outdoor terrace covered over with a glass roof with timber pergola. Apart from that, this semi outdoor terrace and guest bedroom are great spots to enjoy the view of the beautiful garden. The ground level provides public areas such as living room, dining area, pantry, kitchen also guest bedroom. The second level provides more private areas such as upper living room, kids bedrooms, wardrobe and en suite bathroom. While the master bedroom fully occupying the topmost level and also roof top garden to enjoy views over the neighborhood.

© KIE
© KIE

About this office
Rakta Studio
Office

