Residential Block in Paupys / Architektüros linija

+ 23

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Design Team: Virginija Venckūnienė, Vytenis Raugala, Faustas Lasys

Clients: Darnu Group

Engineering: JSC Statybos inžinierių konsultantų biuras

Landscape: Architektūros linija

Consultants: JSC Statybos inžinierių konsultantų biuras

Collaborators: JSC Statybos inžinierių konsultantų biuras

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Traditional principles of urban planning are associated with the formation of public spaces and the surrounding volumes. This method is also coded in Paupys revitalization solutions, the streets and arcades stretching towards Vilnius merge into the central square. Next to the town square, a residential quarter consisting of six different volumes has been realized on a trapezoidal plot. The urban idea of the composition reflects the specifics of the context: The volumes of the buildings are shrinking and lowering, creating a gradual transition from the city square to the River. Next to the town square, a residential quarter consisting of six different volumes has been realized on a trapezoidal plot.

The urban idea of the composition reflects the specifics of the context: The volumes of the buildings are shrinking and lowering, creating a gradual transition from the city square to the River. The edge of the public space is formed by a continuous, stricter composition 5-storey facade of the City House with accentuated, rectangular loggia rectangles. The side street on the left side of the block and the pedestrian passage on the right are accentuated by the more fragile pavements of the Garden House.

They consist of vertical facades of different architectural expressions. Along the Vilnius embankment, three separate buildings of 2-3 floors have been designed, leaving open visual connections between them, connecting the spaces of the inner yard and the riverside embankments. The core of the composition of the inner yard is a children's playground reminiscent of a stylized heart shape, around which pedestrian paths of irregular curvy shapes have been built, benches, lamps, rubbish bins, etc. have been installed. The ground floor apartments have outdoor terraces planted with hedges.

Entrances to the stairwells of the house are possible only from the inner yard space, the yard can be accessed from all sides through four lockable gates. The decoration of the vertical and horizontal surfaces of the quarter is dominated by dark-coloured ceramics, associatively reminiscent of the industrial buildings that once stood here. The composition of windows of different sizes is picturesque, different details of balcony decoration are used, visually covered places for installation of outdoor units of air conditioners are provided. The roof of the City House is covered with tiles, the roofs of other volumes are galvanized copper tin. The equipment of the engineering system is installed in special ventilated technical shelters. An underground car storage has been designed throughout the quarter.