Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Campus
  4. Australia
  5. ANU Kambri Public Domain / Iahznimmo architects + ASPECT Studios

ANU Kambri Public Domain / Iahznimmo architects + ASPECT Studios

Save this project
ANU Kambri Public Domain / Iahznimmo architects + ASPECT Studios

© Martin Ollmann© Florian Groehn© Florian Groehn© Florian Groehn+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Campus
Acton, Australia
  • Builders:Lend Lease
  • Structural Engineers:Robert Bird Group
  • Hydraulic Engineers:Sellick Consultants
  • Civil Consultant:Cardno
  • Electrical Consultant:Fredon
  • Lighting Consultant:Point of View
  • Access Consultant And Bca:Philip Chun
  • Indigenous Interpretation:David Johnston
  • Contractor:Lend Lease
  • Project Manager:Colonysix
  • Public Domain Architects:lahznimmo architects
  • Public Domain Landscape Architects:Aspect Studios
  • Buildings Architects:BVN Architects
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Florian Groehn
© Florian Groehn

Text description provided by the architects. lahznimmo architects with ASPECT Studios were successful in winning the Australian National University’s design competition to revitalize the public domain of its Canberra campus. The public domain team worked closely with BVN who were the architects for the new buildings in the precinct. The resulting urban outcome reflects the collaboration between the three practices. The brief for the Public Domain was based on an Urban Design Framework, Public Realm Guidelines, Design Brief, and Place Overlay led by Colony Six, Civitas, and Oculus. Key public domain elements include the redevelopment of University Avenue; the Kambri Precinct and a new terraced creek edge and amphitheatre.

Save this picture!
© Florian Groehn
© Florian Groehn
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Florian Groehn
© Florian Groehn

Secondary elements include an intimate Student Courtyard; a new loop road and a retail laneway. Key buildings defining the precinct by BVN include Student Accommodation; Culture and Events; Student Hub; Teaching and Gymnasium and Health Buildings in addition to 45 ground-level retail outlets. The conceptual departure point envisaged University Avenue as mirroring Burley Griffin’s Land Axis whilst Sullivan’s Creek mirrors the Water Axis, as though the ANU was an archetype of Canberra itself. Where the two meets at Kambri becomes the true democratic heart of the campus. Sullivan’s Creek is reinvigorated with substantial areas of native planting and a generous cycle and pedestrian pathway.

Save this picture!
© Florian Groehn
© Florian Groehn

The pathway creates a strong north-south link through the campus in line with the Griffin Legacy, which conceives Sullivan’s Creek as Green Pedestrian Spine linking the Lake’s edge to North Canberra. In line with the masterplan the reimagined University Avenue replaces the previous stepping ground plane with a contiguous one with an uninterrupted sightline from the Campus threshold to the Kambri Precinct. The new University Avenue provides a generous central boulevard predominantly used as a shared pedestrian/cycleway. Either side is defined by a series of rain gardens interspersed with seating and permeable paving and further defined by a series of smart poles and new avenue trees framing the vista to Kambri. The name of the new precinct ‘Kambri’ means ‘meeting place’, and was gifted to the University by local Indigenous elders.

Save this picture!
© Martin Ollmann
© Martin Ollmann

Kambri provides a new vibrant social and cultural focus for the Campus bringing together staff, students, and the broader Canberra community. The focus of Kambri is a large raised events lawn fringed by trees and a modulated edge providing inviting spaces to inhabit year-round. Strategic pedestrian connections are made across the lawn formalising desire lines and stitching the precinct together. These connections are further strengthened by the architecture, which sets up a series of framed dramatic views and thresholds.

Save this picture!
© Martin Ollmann
© Martin Ollmann

The ground level is predominantly retail creating an interactive edge to the lawn. The diverse building typologies defining the precinct set up a “raised public domain” through a series of decks and balconies overlooking the lawn. The terraced creek edge and amphitheatre create a gradual connection from the lawn down to the water. The amphitheatre provides a flexible space for lounging and soaking up the sun as well as incorporating a stage for curated events.

Save this picture!
© Florian Groehn
© Florian Groehn

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:The Australian National University, Acton ACT 2601, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ASPECT Studios
Office
Iahznimmo architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureCampusAustralia
Cite: "ANU Kambri Public Domain / Iahznimmo architects + ASPECT Studios" 02 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946794/anu-kambri-public-domain-iahznimmo-architects-plus-aspect-studios> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream