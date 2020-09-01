Bac Hong House / LAB Concept

+ 55

Houses • Bắc Hồng, Vietnam Architects: LAB Concept

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 410 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Trieu Chien

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Gia Long Furniture Architecture JSC , Kanly Limited Company , Local supplier , Trimble Navigation , Vietnam Decorative Concrete Limited Company , Woodon JSC Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: Phạm Quốc Đạt

Architectural And Interior Design: LAB Concept Design and Construction Joint Stock Company

Client: Mr. Do Van Dan

Engineering And Construction: Pyramids Architectural and Construction Joint Stock Company

Mechanical And Electrical Design: Bmec Electromechanical Joint Stock Company

Landscape : LAB Concept Design and Construction Joint Stock Company

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in an old suburb village of Hanoi, in the ancestral land of >700 m2 with a family temple. Demand for use includes a family temple, a large yard for meeting, daily living accommodation for grandparents and for children and grandchildren on weekends.

With this very project, we were focusing on renewing as well as preserving the rural identity and making some experiments in Hanoi - where the traditional peri-urban villages are threatened by the urbanization wave. In this case, the idea is to transform the conflict of shapes into visual pressing - not only recreating 1-2 houses but rebuilding a sense of the village’s spirit (with the ambition to spread this compressed model around).

The blocks with sloping roofs are separated & buckled into different directions (in order to create vivid images with non-large volumes), and freely arranged around the wide yard in front of the worshiping hall. Multi-directional, multi-central elliptical patio and eaves create a soft connection, turning the opposition into a dialogue.

Grandparents need quietness but are carefully arranged to be together with the grandchildren who are always active to have more chance for interaction between generations - also to give the parents on the other side certain independence. Exciting corners stimulates children to explore. The gate can be opened widely at the land corner to expand the village road space during special event for the entire ancestry.

The main materials chosen are bricks & tiles. The courtyard is paved according to the different patterns of the old village roads; tiles were manually produced to allow moss to grow. This is also an opportunity to apply & improve the traditional construction techniques: Double-layered walls, light walls with holes for ventilation, multi-layer roof... The result is a retrospective and eclectic scene - but visually effective.