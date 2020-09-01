Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Bac Hong House / LAB Concept

Bac Hong House / LAB Concept

© Trieu Chien

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bắc Hồng, Vietnam
  • Architects: LAB Concept
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  410
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Trieu Chien
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Gia Long Furniture Architecture JSC, Kanly Limited Company, Local supplier, Trimble Navigation, Vietnam Decorative Concrete Limited Company, Woodon JSC
  • Architect In Charge:Phạm Quốc Đạt
  • Architectural And Interior Design:LAB Concept Design and Construction Joint Stock Company
  • Client:Mr. Do Van Dan
  • Engineering And Construction:Pyramids Architectural and Construction Joint Stock Company
  • Mechanical And Electrical Design:Bmec Electromechanical Joint Stock Company
  • Landscape :LAB Concept Design and Construction Joint Stock Company
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in an old suburb village of Hanoi, in the ancestral land of >700 m2 with a family temple. Demand for use includes a family temple, a large yard for meeting, daily living accommodation for grandparents and for children and grandchildren on weekends.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien
Plans
Plans
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

With this very project, we were focusing on renewing as well as preserving the rural identity and making some experiments in Hanoi - where the traditional peri-urban villages are threatened by the urbanization wave. In this case, the idea is to transform the conflict of shapes into visual pressing - not only recreating 1-2 houses but rebuilding a sense of the village’s spirit (with the ambition to spread this compressed model around).

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

The blocks with sloping roofs are separated & buckled into different directions (in order to create vivid images with non-large volumes), and freely arranged around the wide yard in front of the worshiping hall. Multi-directional, multi-central elliptical patio and eaves create a soft connection, turning the opposition into a dialogue.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Grandparents need quietness but are carefully arranged to be together with the grandchildren who are always active to have more chance for interaction between generations - also to give the parents on the other side certain independence. Exciting corners stimulates children to explore. The gate can be opened widely at the land corner to expand the village road space during special event for the entire ancestry.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

The main materials chosen are bricks & tiles. The courtyard is paved according to the different patterns of the old village roads; tiles were manually produced to allow moss to grow. This is also an opportunity to apply & improve the traditional construction techniques: Double-layered walls, light walls with holes for ventilation, multi-layer roof... The result is a retrospective and eclectic scene - but visually effective.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

