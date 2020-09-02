Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. Gray Villa / White Cube Atelier

Gray Villa / White Cube Atelier

Save this project
Gray Villa / White Cube Atelier

© Farshid Nasrabadi© Farshid Nasrabadi© Farshid Nasrabadi© Farshid Nasrabadi+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Maku, Iran
  • Architects: White Cube Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Farshid Nasrabadi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, AGT, Adobe, Akpa Iran, Basalt, Palermo Ceramic, Voodo
  • Lead Architects:Reza Asadzadeh, Shabnam Khalilpour
  • Collaboretes:Ruhollah Noruzi, Zahra Atashzaban, Rozhman Hariri
  • Gross Area:20 m2
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Text description provided by the architects. The story of this villa was initiated by its location. Passing through beautiful gardens packed with walnut, cherry and apricot trees alongside the river, we were faced with a vast garden next to the mountain with great views to the road and southern plains at the end of the alley…

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

The commission was to create a distinctive building as a monument in a context exactly located on the city entrance. Formation of the concept was to consider contextual architecture with the least influence on the virgin garden and to seek for close relationship with the natural environment. Finally, a villa was designed and built named Grey Villa which not only essentially relates to the nature in a traditional way, but also is trying to have interaction with the context in a modern way.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Irregular rocks and soaring mountains leaded us to design a light and orderly project to respect the surrounding environment. Utilizing basalt stone as a vernacular material enriched this connection with the context. Using the grey color and the grey monumental volume induces a neutral content. The building tries to unite to the context, despite formal appearance of the whole volume with various subtractions and additions. The construction has the potential to benefit daylight in all directions which creates different shades and shadows. It also enjoys great views over northern heights as well as southern plains, river and the main road.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi
Save this picture!
South Elevation
South Elevation
Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Spatial organisation is formed in 20 square meter gross area with 2-meter cantilevers on the first and second floor in 4 directions which leads to 100 square-meter built area. First floor dedicated to living room and kitchen is accessible via 2 light-weight metal stairways in the yard. 1st and 2nd floors are connected by a cantilevered stairway to solve the gross area challenge and to meet spatial requirements as well as playing a fundamental role in shaping the form of the building. The upper stairway leads to the roof which is functioning as an observation surface over natural scenery.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

The form is designed in a way that the user seeks for connection with the nature when trapped in the building and suddenly experiences different views through consciously created openings. Grey villa is the representation of a modern approach, modern color, modern volume, modern connection with the nature and the reflection of modern thought… It's settled in a peaceful way in the nature. May it be a memory of our city for passers-by…

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
White Cube Atelier
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsIran
Cite: "Gray Villa / White Cube Atelier" 02 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946763/gray-villa-white-cube-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream