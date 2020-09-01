Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Uruguay
  5. FG House Renovation / Manzoniterra Arquitectos

FG House Renovation / Manzoniterra Arquitectos

Save this project
FG House Renovation / Manzoniterra Arquitectos

© Marcos Guiponi© Marcos Guiponi© Marcos Guiponi© Marcos Guiponi+ 16

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation, House Interiors
Montevideo, Uruguay
  • Architects: Manzoniterra Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  41
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marcos Guiponi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Bia, El puntal, Hierros Sabatini, Sodimac
  • Lead Architect:Manzoniterra Arquitectos
  • Design Team:Sebastián Olivera, Guillermo Pereira
  • Clients:Fabricio Bigolotti, Giannina Cacciali
  • Engineering:Carlos Piña
  • Collaborators:Luan Heide
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

“We have been working on recycling and renovations for some time, and one of the things that animate us regarding these commissions is the act of creating a tension between the old and the new... The typologies of the standard houses or traditional "Patio House" of Montevideo, with high ceilings, load-bearing walls, vaults, joists, and small compartments do not usually adapt spatially to the demands of contemporary living. However, these houses do have heigh ceilings and materials of great aesthetic value. Combining the old and imperfect with the new, fine and delicate is what it is all about... Finding a tectonic balance that allows a certain rusticity, warmth and material nakedness, in contrast to the minimalist sobriety and synthetic perfection of the machine-made. We believe that there is much to explore in the fusion of old and new and that this project is a beginning for us...

Save this picture!
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Reform of a house located in Brazo Oriental, MVD, Uy.
The clients had a minimum budget and before moving, they requested the accessibility to the rooftop to be improved, which will act as a garden in height since the house did not have a courtyard with soil.

There were two very steep wooden stairs connecting a small dining room with a closed mezzanine and the rooftop. The entrance to it was an old shed where you had to stand crouching.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
Save this picture!
Transversal Section
Transversal Section
Save this picture!
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

The concept starts from integrating the social areas of the house (living room, dining room, mezzanine and rooftop-garden) through a single open and continuous space, which will connect the three interior environments with the rooftop terrace. Despite the low budget, a partial restructuring was carried out including, among other things, the renovation of the kitchen and new finishes.

Two linear staircases were placed against the party walls and the plasters were removed, leaving the original brick bare. Finally, a metal booth was built with a side skylight allowing covered access to the roof garden and bathing the interior of the house with diffuse light. The new exit allowed to gain a “desk” space open to the living-dining room and to improve the general lighting of the house.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Manzoniterra Arquitectos
Office

Products

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsUruguay
Cite: "FG House Renovation / Manzoniterra Arquitectos" [Reforma FG / Manzoniterra Arquitectos] 01 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946762/fg-house-renovation-manzoniterra-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream