The Umbrella Columns of Amancio Williams: Resistance, Autonomy, and Versatility as Seen in 10 Projects

Save this picture! Una Nueva Bóveda Cáscara (1952). Image Cortesía de Archivo Williams - Director Claudio Williams

+ 21

The umbrella column or hollow vault (bóveda cáscara) is a reinforced concrete structure designed by Amancio Williams (Buenos Aires, 1913-1989) that, thanks to its form, has the capacity to support massive amounts of weight while independently maintaining its balance. In other words, it doesn't need any reinforcing structure, save for its singular column, to remain standing.

The studies surrounding bóveda cáscara in architecture were started by Williams in 1939, and resulted in numerous essays and small-scale models. The structures, specifically designed for high roofs and also known as 'umbrellas' or 'parasols,' are a prime example of the modern architectural movement in Argentina, distinguished by their experimentation in form and function.

Save this picture! Amancio Willimas sobre el Pabellón de exposición en Palermo. Image Cortesía de Archivo Williams - Director Claudio Williams

This structure has become an architectural element in its own right, in many cases working independently from its original purpose. In many cases, umbrella columns were developed as a roof support system that also acted as a second layer of protection from the sun and rain. The high roof creates a shaded, cool area while the column serves as a storm drain.

The modular form of the structure increases its flexibility as well as its ability to be applied to multiple projects such as schools, houses, hospitals, churches, and industrial buildings to name a few.

To illustrate the wide range of uses for umbrella columns, we have compiled a list of projects—7 that have yet to be built, 1 temporary, and 2 built after Amancio Williams' death—that showcase its qualities as an element of architectural design:

Status: Not built

Category: Healthcare

Save this picture! Tres hospitales en Corrientes (1948). Image Cortesía de Archivo Williams - Director Claudio Williams

Save this picture! Tres hospitales en Corrientes (1948). Image Cortesía de Archivo Williams - Director Claudio Williams

Status: Not built

Category: Industry

Save this picture! Estación de servicio en Avellaneda (1954). Image Cortesía de Archivo Williams - Director Claudio Williams

Save this picture! Estación de servicio en Avellaneda (1954). Image Cortesía de Archivo Williams - Director Claudio Williams

Status: Not built

Category: Education

Save this picture! Escuela Industrial en Olavarría (1960). Image Cortesía de Archivo Williams - Director Claudio Williams

Save this picture! Escuela Industrial en Olavarría (1960). Image Cortesía de Archivo Williams - Director Claudio Williams

Status: Not built

Category: Industry

Save this picture! Supermercado textil en Bernal (1960). Image Cortesía de Archivo Williams - Director Claudio Williams

Save this picture! Supermercado textil en Bernal (1960). Image Cortesía de Archivo Williams - Director Claudio Williams

Status: Not built

Category: Residential

Save this picture! Casa en Punta del Este (1961). Image Cortesía de Archivo Williams - Director Claudio Williams

Save this picture! Casa en Punta del Este (1961). Image Cortesía de Archivo Williams - Director Claudio Williams

Status: Temporary structure

Category: Cultural

Save this picture! Pabellón de exposición en Palermo (1966). Image Cortesía de Archivo Williams - Director Claudio Williams

Save this picture! Pabellón de exposición en Palermo (1966). Image Cortesía de Archivo Williams - Director Claudio Williams

Status: Not built

Category: Facilities

Save this picture! Santuario de Nuestra Señora de Fátima en Pilar (1967). Image Cortesía de Archivo Williams - Director Claudio Williams

Save this picture! Santuario de Nuestra Señora de Fátima en Pilar (1967). Image Cortesía de Archivo Williams - Director Claudio Williams

Status: Not built

Category: Residential

Save this picture! Casa en Las Lomas de San Isidro (1969). Image Cortesía de Archivo Williams - Director Claudio Williams

Save this picture! Casa en Las Lomas de San Isidro (1969). Image Cortesía de Archivo Williams - Director Claudio Williams

The following two projects were built after Amancio Williams' death in accordance with his original design and layout.

Status: Completed

Category: Cultural

Architect: Claudio Vekstein

Save this picture! Monumento del fin del milenio, homenaje a Amancio Williams (2000). Image Cortesía de Archivo Williams - Director Claudio Williams

Status: Built

Program: Cultural

Architects: Mario Corea. Francisco Quijano, Silvana Codina, Luis Lleonart

Save this picture! El Molino, Fabrica Cultural (2010). Image © TitiNicola [Wikimedia] bajo licencia CC BY-SA 4.0

Photographs are courtesy of Archivo Williams and its director, Claudio Williams.

For more information, visit the Amancio Williams official website.