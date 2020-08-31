Reparametrize Studio Reveals Innovative and Smart Post-War Housing System, Using Advanced AI Technology

Part of Reparametrize Studio’s ongoing research on “Re-Coding Post War –Syria”, “House Re-Coding” is a new generation of housing solutions adaptable to the post-war cities. Focusing on innovation, collecting comprehensive infrastructural and socioeconomic analytics data through Artificial intelligence, the project seeks to envision the future of post-war cities, as a Smart urban development where all different actors come together, using the existing, and still useful, urban fabric.

+ 18

Not relying on complete demolition and reconstruction, “Re-Coding Post-War Syria” puts in place Smart urban development projects. Presented for the first time part of the “Eye of The City” exhibition at the Shenzhen Biennale 2019/2020, curated by CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati, and developed in collaboration with Digital Architects, the initiative works with the existing urban fabric of the destroyed cities.

Merging numbers with Architecture and Culture, Reparametrize Studio’s latest venture offers adaptable housing solutions, for displaced families. Introducing a new methodology to regenerate the post-war smart city, involving local communities in the rebuilding process, this approach generates “high-performance urgent solutions for housing by using smart technologies to achieve a production line of prefabricated units for direct on-site installation”. Relying on advanced data collection from 3D scanning and advanced AI technology to analyze accurately large structural data volumes, the firm aims to transform the existing infrastructure into smart grids where multiple systems (tools, apps, platforms, social media, etc...) can communicate automatically and simultaneously through AI's.

Related Article The Fundamental Role of AI in Current Post-War Reconstruction

It is not re-develop it is re-coding or re-generate!! […] The difference between these words is big. We don’t want just to bring the city into its previous condition. We want to use this disaster as a positive opportunity to bring a better life for future citizens. -- Ziwar Al Nouri, founder of Reparametrize Studio.

“Not about massive reconstruction, but efficiency on the human scale”, the project consists of affordable and easy to install self-sufficient house units. These elements generate power through electric turbine generators and rely on solar energy. Moreover, the adaptive system introduces B-Core Stainless Steel panels composed of two sheets connected by a strongly welded tubular system, creating double-layered walls, movable panels, and expanded furniture.

Tackling the destroyed buildings, the intervention can be adaptive to the deformation of the existing fabric, filling its gaps, and working with the functional circulation cores to create levels. Making it simple for inhabitants to design and assemble their own house, the project is also involved in the social aspect. On another hand, the adaptable system of standardized parts can be packed and shipped anywhere.“Proposing living space with different levels of privacy and public access, that connects the buildings with a series of intertwined plaza spaces, spreading resources and amenities throughout”.