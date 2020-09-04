Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Brazil
  5. Nildo José Office / Nildo José

Nildo José Office / Nildo José

Save this project
Nildo José Office / Nildo José

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio+ 25

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Offices, Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
Vila Madalena, Brazil
  • Lead Architect:Nildo José
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Text description provided by the architects. Consecrated one of the promises of Brazilian architecture, Nildo José has been feeling recognition in relation to the work done by his office. With the increased demand for projects - and consequently for the team - there was a need to seek a larger, more comfortable space that would bring about this more consolidated phase of the NJ + brand.

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The Vila Madalena neighborhood was the chosen place to house the new office. The bohemian mood and open-air galleries harmonize perfectly with the new challenges and the architect's breath to transform people's lives through art and architecture.

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

As it could not be otherwise, the new house is a reflection of what is already seen in the projects signed by Nildo: a place with architecture, charm and that conveys a feeling of comfort and welcome. The presence of natural materials, such as wood veneer, marble, linen, leather and indirect lighting on the panels, baseboards and carpentry brought more charm to details that normally are not out of the ordinary.

Save this picture!
Planta - Térreo
Planta - Térreo

When designing the office, there were two major concerns: that the space would overflow the universe and style of the brand and, above all, be pleasant for those who frequent it every day. For this reason, most of the team is located in the largest and brightest room, with a ceiling height of more than 5m, generous tables and lots of greenery.

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

In addition, there was the creation of the cup for “coffee time” to be a pleasant moment on people's day, generating meetings and exchanges. For Nildo, the concept of that hard and plastered office, where each one was restricted to their space is old and outdated - today the spaces must be wide, functional and promote team interaction.

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

In the staff, the largest and broadest office environment, the walls are covered up to half height in Ivory wood panel, to reinforce the feeling of comfort in the environment. Above the panels, a vinyl covering, developed especially for the office, alludes to the grids found in the drawing books - traditional moleskine - so used by architects. In the mezzanine, which houses meeting rooms, wooden and glass frames allow anyone on the upper floor to have an overview of the entire office.

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The reception, an environment where customers expect, is a “box” with wooden lined walls and lining. A tear in the joinery accommodates a futton, but the space also highlights the first piece of furniture signed by the office - the Cabaça armchair from +55 Design, which marks the debut in the world of furniture design.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Vila Madalena, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nildo José
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Nildo José Office / Nildo José" [Escritório Nildo José / Nildo José] 04 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946701/nildo-jose-office-nildo-jose> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream