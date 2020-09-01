Pyeongtaek Godeok Knowledge Industrial Center / SEON Architecture & Engineering Group

+ 15

Lead Architects: Park Hongchol

Design Team: Hong Seungjo, Park Sena, Park Yeolrira, Han Inje, Cho Minkyu

Clients: Ji Hee Industry Corporation

Engineering: Dongyang Structural Engineers, Siwon E&C, Keysung E&C, Hanil MEC

Landscape: SEON Architecture & Engineering Group

Text description provided by the architects. the Godeok Internationalization Planning District is a 13,419,000m2 residential area and an industrial complex of 3,928,000m2. Based on Pyeongtaek Port and Samsung Industrial Complex, it is planned as a pivotal high-tech industrial complex in the southern part of the capital.

The rise of needs, an industry demand linked to a large manufacturing-related company called Samsung, is creating a lot of office building to cope with demand from suppliers. Among them, the building maximizes its awareness by placing office facilities near roads with high visibility. With differentiated elevation design, the digital concept of the state-of-the-art era has been raised to realize the symbolic landmark of Pyeongtaek Godeok Internationalization Planning District. It also expressed the diversity of the digital age through the division of the mass, the visual diversity and acceptability.

Street Mall is specialized in commercial facilities on the first floor, leading the role of connecting with the surrounding industrial complex facilities, and connecting with the Knowledge Industry Center gives an advantage to outsiders. We seek to differentiate ourselves from other buildings by organically rotating our work and complex culture. It also provides a more pleasant environment by placing underground facilities around Sunken.

Create green flow of Godeok Internationalization Planning District through open green space planning inside and outside. Various green areas can be planned due to natural route planning and functional allocation of space in connection with outer space of the site. This creates a lively space.