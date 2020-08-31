Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Alcôa Pastry / Contacto Atlântico

Store
Lisbon, Portugal
© Gonçalo Henriques
© Gonçalo Henriques

Text description provided by the architects. This is an alteration and conservation project of a store located at Garrett Street 37-39, with 111,70m2 of gross Locabel area. The store was designed by the Architect Conceição Silva with the collaboration of the famous ceramicist Querubim Lapa.

© Gonçalo Henriques
© Gonçalo Henriques
© Gonçalo Henriques
© Gonçalo Henriques

The goal was to change the use of the space identified as an historical and emblematic shop known as the old lottery house, into a food and beverage space, adapting its interiors to the needs of the award winning Alcôa Bakery.

© Gonçalo Henriques
© Gonçalo Henriques

The old lottery house language is reinterpreted in order to convert it into a conventual sweets’ bakery, making possible to distinguish the new brand, while recalling its predecessor through the presence of its original features, notably through the use of wood, stonework and even the same counter.

© Gonçalo Henriques
© Gonçalo Henriques

Project location

Address:Lisbon, Portugal

Contacto Atlântico
