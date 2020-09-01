Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Kindergarten Sluderno / Roland Baldi architects

Kindergarten Sluderno / Roland Baldi architects

© Oskar Da Riz

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten
Schluderns, Italy
  Architects: Roland Baldi architects
  Area:  1000
  Year:  2018
  Photographs:  Oskar Da Riz
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Arper, Hella, Kemmlit, Object Carpet, XAL, Capatec, Dietiker, Flexa, KONE, Naturatherm, NordTex, Optigrün, Siniat, Stokke
  Design Team:Arch. Harald Kofler, Arch. Sila Giriftinoglu, Arch. Elena Casati, Arch. Carlo Scolari
  Client:Municipality of Sluderno
  Structural Engineering:Ing. Andreas Erlacher
  Mechanical Engineering :Energytech
  Electrical Engineering:Ing. Reinhard Thaler
  Acoustic:Euroakustik
  Safety Coordinator :Ing. Giovanni Carlini
© Oskar Da Riz
Text description provided by the architects. The municipality of Sluderno is situated in a valley in South Tyrol, which connects Italy, Austria, and Switzerland, where landscape and sustainable development are combined with a high quality of life and special attention to architecture.

© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz
The project is the result of an architectural competition won in 2011. The task was to design a new kindergarten with three group rooms and the associated functional areas. Already in the first phases of the architectural design, particular attention was paid to create a building with clear lines and recognizable elements that harmonize with the existing context of the village center of Sluderno. The idea behind the design was to give the architecture the iconographic shape of a house to create a friendly and familiar environment for children.

© Oskar Da Riz
The new kindergarten is located between the primary school and the cultural centre in place of the old day nursery and fits naturally into the existing village centre. Access is through a public square in front of the building, which is part of a pedestrian area.

© Oskar Da Riz
Ground floor plan
© Oskar Da Riz
With the Sluderno Kindergarten, Roland Baldi Architects created a child-friendly and sustainable timber construction with a gable roof, plastered facade, and significant windows of different sizes, with their staggered layout and dimensions, recall the design of a child. Inside, all the rooms are accessed through the spacious foyer, which is also a welcome, recreation centre and play area. The group rooms face south towards the play and recreation areas in the garden. The custom-made wooden furniture, such as stools, tables, and wardrobes, together with the colours deliberately used, convey a sense of security. On the upper floor, the gable roof defines various rooms with different heights.

© Oskar Da Riz
From a technical point of view, the entire building is constructed as a wooden structure. The use of the material is repeated in the significant incisions of the entrances and windows, which give the façade its character, while the remaining areas are plastered.

© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz
In interior spaces, the alternation between wood and plastered surfaces continues, with wood clearly dominating in the form of doors, wood-clad ceilings and solid wood furniture. In addition, a different colour scheme differentiates different areas.

© Oskar Da Riz
In order to further increase the sustainability of the building, the building was covered with a green roof and constructed according to "Klimahouse A" standards.

© Oskar Da Riz
Project gallery

Project location

Address:39020 Schluderns, South Tyrol, Italy

Roland Baldi architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenItaly
Cite: "Kindergarten Sluderno / Roland Baldi architects" 01 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946626/kindergarten-sluderno-roland-baldi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

