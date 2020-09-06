Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Bondi Bombora  House / Luigi Rosselli

Bondi Bombora  House / Luigi Rosselli

Save this project
Bondi Bombora  House / Luigi Rosselli
Save this picture!
© Prue Ruscoe
© Prue Ruscoe

© Prue Ruscoe© Prue Ruscoe© Prue Ruscoe© Prue Ruscoe+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bondi, Australia
  • Architects: Luigi Rosselli
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  265
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Prue Ruscoe
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Evolution Windows
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Prue Ruscoe
© Prue Ruscoe

Text description provided by the architects. A “Bombora” is an indigenous Australian term, possibly with its origin in the ‘Dharuk’ language spoken in the Sydney region, to describe a wave breaking over a shallow reef or sandbank that has been adopted into Australian surf culture.  

Save this picture!
© Prue Ruscoe
© Prue Ruscoe

This dwelling house, built in a mixed and densely packed street located just a stone’s throw from the Bondi Beach is an homage to that surfers’ haven; to the swell and the waves that have formed a rich intertidal culture for millennia. The three-story home, with accommodation for a tribe of three generations, and a menagerie of dogs, cats and chickens, is compressed into a compact site. Its wavy frontage forms an open arm to embrace the central entrance, and with no space for a veranda or portico, a steel hood shades the front door, reached by a fluid path and entry steps.

Save this picture!
© Prue Ruscoe
© Prue Ruscoe

The building’s base is clad with blue and jade herringbone mosaic tiles, which shimmer and undulate in the daylight like the surface of the ocean.  

Save this picture!
© Prue Ruscoe
© Prue Ruscoe

The main floor, painted in a pale blue shade, is a kind of ‘piano nobile’: the first floor of a Renaissance residence. Dedicated to its ‘noble’ owners, it was usually the floor with the highest ceilings and was elevated sufficiently to sequester the residents away from the grime and smell of the street below. 

Save this picture!
© Prue Ruscoe
© Prue Ruscoe
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Prue Ruscoe
© Prue Ruscoe

Crowning the three levels is the metal-clad bedroom level, set back from the street front and awaiting some cascading trailing plants to soften the armoured ‘battleship’ appearance of the metallic façade.

Save this picture!
© Prue Ruscoe
© Prue Ruscoe
Save this picture!
© Prue Ruscoe
© Prue Ruscoe

Landscaper, Michael Bates planted as many edible fruit trees as he could fit into the bikini sized residual garden areas: olive trees to the front, lilly pilly and guava to the rear; and the client has installed beehives and planted all the bees favoured flowers in the nooks and crannies.  

Save this picture!
© Prue Ruscoe
© Prue Ruscoe

Interior Designer, Romaine Alwill, and Project Architect, Diana Yang have utilised ever millimetre of space to provide storage and create a practical flow for human and object interaction: the dining room credenza becomes the kids’ homework area, the powder room borrows light from the adjoining bathroom through a mirror and glass partition!  The stairwell becomes a library, and sitting on the library bay window seat, one can drop their half-read book, gaze out of the window, and dream of coastlines, beaches, and bomboras in Bondi.

Save this picture!
© Prue Ruscoe
© Prue Ruscoe

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Luigi Rosselli
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Bondi Bombora  House / Luigi Rosselli" 06 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946617/bondi-bombora-house-luigi-rosselli> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream