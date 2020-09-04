Home^Dome House / Idoia otegui_arquitectura

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Lead Architect: Idoia otegui

Design Team: Manuel sánchez, paula anguita

Clients: Particular

Landscape: Fronda

Builder: Concrete Mixer

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Text description provided by the architects. In the traditional neighborhood of Chamberí we find a huge dome 10 meters high that crowns a small squared space with two terraces on both sides, connected to the main floor on the lower level. A symmetrical house staggered in 3 heights that gives us the opportunity to carry out a comprehensive reform, where on the rectangular ground floor we will place the most public uses of kitchen / dining room / living room / in a single space, and behind a smooth and clean sliding door it It hides a Chinese cabinet that surprises with its dense decoration, and which in turn serves as a work space and a guest rom.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Above the central space on the upper floor, the en-suite bedroom, crowned by the cupola, which can only be accessed by a delicate cat staircase made of corrugated pipe that climbs up to access a space of 10 meters height that has the power and beauty of being useless ... a space without a name, without use, a Follie, an extravagance, a useless, sublime luxury, where serious and conventional uses of the home have no place.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Behind the bedroom, an unconventional bathroom of only 1 meter wide and 10 meters long, which correlatively includes all the functions that a space dedicated to the enjoyment of cleanliness and water can desire; the toilet with a reading area, decorated with a built-in staircase that the painters forgot and necessary to access the cabinets 4 meters high; the sink embedded in a lighted niche where you look handsome and powerful at the start of the day; a large shower / balcony that flies and jumps over the stairs, with views of the bedroom and the Sierra de Madrid; a sliding glass door that allows you to shower indoors in the morning sunlight or with the door open to the south-facing outside terrace; an outdoor shower to shower outdoors on those sunny days in Madrid from February to October; and finally an outdoor pool or bathtub with hot water and a solarium area for sunbathing. You cannot ask for more!!!!

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

On the north terrace, the summer dining room, in the shade of the dome, a fully equipped outdoor kitchen and a large table to invite friends. 140 meters where you can enjoy alone or share and surprise with one of the best views of Madrid from one of its most iconic domes.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)