Holy Fire Lit Place for the Second China National Youth Games 2019 / URBANUS

Holy Fire Lit Place for the Second China National Youth Games 2019. Image © Baiqiang Caomountain top exhibition hall. Image © Baiqiang Caonew fire platform. Image © Tianpei Zengnight view. Image © Baiqiang Cao+ 22

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Landscape Architecture
Ruicheng, China
  • Architect In Charge:Hui Wang
  • Project Execution:Yali Li
  • Design Team:Kun Wang, Yongcai Li, Lei Wang, Zixu Gao
  • Art Consultant:Mou Sen | Ma Yuanchi, Mei Yuez
  • Structural Design:H&J International | Li Yongming, Zhao Yanguo
  • Contractors:Shanxi Xijian Group Co., Ltd. (General Contractor)，Beijing Baogui Stone Art & Scientific and Technological Co.,Ltd. (GRC Supplier)，Beijing Huayun Garden Engineering Co., Ltd (Interior Finish)
  • Client:The Government of Ruicheng County
Holy Fire Lit Place for the Second China National Youth Games 2019. Image © Baiqiang Cao
Text description provided by the architects. Xihoudu historical site is located at the junction of Shanxi, Shaanxi and Henan provinces. Mountain Zhongtiao to the north, Mountain Hua to the south, the site is close to the corner of the curving Yellow River. It is one of the most important archaeological sites of ancient human activities, where the remains of fire first used by human back to 1.8 million years ago, was founded in early 1960s. It was enlisted in the third group of the national key cultural relic sites.

night view. Image © Baiqiang Cao
The 2nd Youth Games of the People's Republic of China was to be hosted in Shanxi in 2019, and the former Xihoudu holy fire plaza was planned to be updated for the event. The challenge is to have a new design without dismantling the existing facilities. By integrating the holy fire plaza with its surroundings, we have created a mystical, spiritual and philosophical place, which reinterprets the traditional Chinese philosophy -- man is an integral part of the nature.

aerial view. Image © Tianpei Zeng
discovery of fire. Image © Tianpei Zeng
The extremely short construction period and the severe cold weather condition have forced the creative usage of GRC to mimic the local soil, in order to make the design blend into the Loess Plateau as an integral whole.

A new holy fire park is planned without disturbing the archaeological stratum. “Discovery of fire”, “Rite of fire” and “Conquest of fire” constitute a trilogy for the narrative of the fire in the human civilization.

holy fire plaza's relationship with the village. Image © Tianpei Zeng
exploded diagram
Visit begins from the original Cultural Artifacts Exhibition Gallery at the hill foot. The entrance of the mountaintop experience exhibition hall is located in the middle of the hill. The deep cave leads the visitors away from the modern setting into a primitive space-time. The former fire seed collecting terrace structure is still reserved with new surface finish, and it is wrapped by the cave with mysterious natural lights.

mountain top exhibition hall. Image © Baiqiang Cao
The discovery of fire is a groundbreaking milestone in the human civilization. This historical moment is illustrated with a beam of light cutting through the cave which delivers the heaven “fire” to the human beings. The angle between the solar altitude and the building axis is calculated for the time of the flame gathering, so as to make an eye-catching moment that the angle of sunlight is to be exactly overlapped with the “slot view of sky” at that time.

mountain top exhibition hall. Image © Tianpei Zeng
Fire enables human beings to live indoors, and tunes their shouts into whispers. The acoustic installation is designed based on the Chinese Ocarina – XUN, and makes the sound pierce through the caves to connect the heaven with the earth.

section
sound facilities's top part. Image © Tianpei Zeng
The stands on the “Rite of fire” square recycle the material of the former holy fire plaza built in 2016, and their configuration refers to the surrounding topographic features. These stands form a perfect viewing platform for the surrounding sceneries of Mountain Hua and the Yellow River.

new fire platform. Image © Tianpei Zeng
This project also managed to recover the west of the site from the junk yard left by the former construction. This is executed by digging trenches to minimize the job load for restoring the natural landscape. This creates a mazy path symbolizing a tough journey of human beings for the “Conquest of Fire”. In the future, this place will become an open museum.

view from the cave entrance. Image © Baiqiang Cao
The ends of the trenches naturally form five cantilever platforms, overlooking the spectacular Loess Plateau, rugged archaeological site and beautiful Sichuan Pepper field.

site-viewing stands. Image © Tianpei Zeng
The redesigned holy fire plaza is modest, natural and mysterious, bringing visitors into a primitive scene to experience the grandest part of the Yellow River and one of the most influential archaeological sites in China. At the same time, being the holy fire lit place of the 2nd Youth Games of the People's Republic of China, it is remembered in the contemporary sports history of China.

maze path. Image © Tianpei Zeng
platforms for site-viewing. Image © Tianpei Zeng
Project location

Address:Ruicheng County, Shanxi Province, China

URBANUS
Office

StoneConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureChina
想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

