Anteus Constructora Headquarters / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos

Lead Architect: José Ricardo Yslas Gámez

Design Team: Rodrigo Espínola Fernández, Marcos Morales Facundo, Alejandro Beyer Contreras.

Clients: Anteus Constructora

Engineering: Roberto Dávalos

Text description provided by the architects. Located to the outskirts of Zapopan, Mexico, this project consists of the headquarters for Anteus Constructora (an iconic local construction company), which form part of the company’s prefabrication plant. The 1,882-square-meter building is developed within a six hectares plot, including parking spaces and outside walkers. Our initial approach was to create a workspace that represented the quality and technology of the company, so we integrated in-house construction systems and materials, such as: post-enslated slabs, pre-tightened slabs, self-compacting concrete, tilt-up walls and pre-cast lattices, complemented with an adequate use of concrete details and finishes.

Our objective was to develop a two-story office building, exalted both outside and inside by rough textures and volumetric shapes. Inside, the concrete walls and structures have been left exposed, helping to create cool and shaded spaces, illuminated by large skylights. The heart of the project is dominated by a double-height central patio that features a tree -which allows the daylight entrance and natural ventilation-, along with a large staircase enclosed by a crystal box and concrete lattices. Considering the type of project, we designed open-plan workspaces, arranged around the central patio, promoting the employee’s interaction, where the furniture and materials themselves are the ones that divides the working areas. The inner structure and floor plan configuration offer various possibilities for a flexible working environment. Besides the concrete palette, we integrated wood and timber screens over different spaces, designed to create a play of textures and contrast of lights and shadows. By this way, we create a sober and contemporary atmosphere through the use of industrial and natural materials, such as apparent concrete, wood, steel and glass. Outside the building, the user is invited to access through concrete walkers, embraced by lattices and vegetation that isolates the employees from the industrial environment. The parking garage and walkers integrates filtering materials and systems such as local stone, gravel and permeable concrete.

Considering the immediate context, the building was projected to become a reference to the urban and built landscape. Our premise was to develop a complex surrounded by local and low-water consumption vegetation, merging the manufacturing plant and corporate building into the natural landscape. In terms of sustainability, the project integrates passive concepts such as natural-cooling, rain-water collection and daylight illumination. Besides, all the systems and materials were manufactured in-situ, helping to reduce the building footprint and carbon emissions.