Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Taiwan's One More Residential Tower Captured Through the Lens of Kris Provoost

Taiwan's One More Residential Tower Captured Through the Lens of Kris Provoost

Save this article
Taiwan's One More Residential Tower Captured Through the Lens of Kris Provoost

Taiwan's One More residential tower by Spatial Practice has been captured through a series of new photographs by Kris Provoost. The 100 meter tall concrete tower is composed of 53 two-bedroom units with open kitchen and living room views toward the nearby park. The design was made to break from the monotony of the neighboring typical residential typology with simple bands that vary in height.

© Kris Provoost© Kris Provoost© Kris Provoost© Kris Provoost+ 19

Save this picture!
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost

As the Spatial Practice team notes, “In our culture today, we are constantly over-exposed to information and data. It is important to create a living environment that provides a relief from these elements through a re-connection with nature. The simplicity of design for the tower is the result of maximizing the dramatic relationship to the natural environment. The horizontal band defines the uninterrupted view of the park, mountain, and sea; while also performing as a sustainable shading element to reduce heat gain.”

Save this picture!
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
Save this picture!
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost

The concrete tower includes resident amenity spaces with a private lobby and roof garden. Large balconies in the units were made to provide an additional area for residents to connect with nature and the outdoors. The photographs by Provoost explore both the elegant simplicity of the building's bands, as well as the both the monumental of its form and subtle detailing. 

News via Spatial Practice

Save this picture!
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
Save this picture!
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
Save this picture!
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
Save this picture!
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Taiwan's One More Residential Tower Captured Through the Lens of Kris Provoost" 27 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946541/taiwans-one-more-residential-tower-captured-through-the-lens-of-kris-provoost> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream