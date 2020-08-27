Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Gardenhouse / MAD Architects

Gardenhouse / MAD Architects

Gardenhouse / MAD Architects

© Darren Bradley© Nic Lehoux

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments
Los Angeles, United States
  • Principals In Charge:Ma Yansong, Dang Qun, Yosuke Hayano
  • Associate Partners In Charge:Flora Lee, Dixon Lu
  • Design Team:Li Guangchong, Jon Kontuly, Joanna Tan, Chris Hung-Yu Chen, Wenshan Xie, Cesar D Pena Del Rey, Jeffrey Miner
  • Client:Palisades Capital Partners LLC
  • Executive Architect:Gruen Associates
  • Structural Engineer:John Labib + Associates (JLA)
  • Mep Engineer:Breen Engineering Inc.
  • Landscape Architect:Gruen Associates
  • Interior Design:Rottet Studio 
  • Civil Engineering:Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc.
  • Green Wall Specialist:Seasons Landscape
  • General Constructor:DHC Builders, Inc.
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Text description provided by the architects. Located at 8600 Wilshire Boulevard in California’s Beverly Hills, “Gardenhouse” is a mixed-use scheme consisting of 18 residential units above ground-floor commercial space. Evoking the lush landscape of Beverly Hills, the scheme becomes a “hillside village” with residential units “growing” from the building’s living green wall. Peaking above the landscaped envelope, a cluster of white façaded, irregular-shaped windows and gabled-roof structures create a dynamic neighborhood, and a playful, witty, though simple homage to the iconic hillsides of Los Angeles. 

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Upon completion, the scheme will host one of the largest living green walls in the USA. This defining envelope is covered in lush plantings of native, drought-tolerant succulents and vines, whose familiarity with the local climate negates the need for extra irrigation and maintenance. The result is a unique texture forming an organic, natural, seasonal addition to the neighborhood streetscape. 

© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

The 4,460 sqm (48,000 sqft) “hillside village” offers a variety of different housing typologies: two studios, eight condominiums, three townhouses, and five villas. This healthy mixture results in a high sense of community, and a feeling of individuality and exclusiveness even in this small-scale development. Unlike traditional apartment schemes, each unit has its own independent entry/exit circulation route, while almost every unit features a pitched-roof volume with dynamic interior expressions. 

Site plan
Site plan
Section
Section

Enclosed by this cluster of white, pitched-roofed “houses”, the 2nd-floor courtyard forms a central landscaped gathering space for the small community. With careful consideration given to the distance, orientation, and arrangement of balconies overlooking the courtyard, the result is a private, tranquil, convenient interaction between residents and the “secret garden” which they share.

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Residents of “Gardenhouse” are welcomed via a ground-floor entrance along Stanley Drive, off Wilshire Boulevard. The entrance adopts the atmosphere of a cave digging into the hillside; a dim, surreal environment where residents are led on a journey through a “fairyland” of light, shadow, and the sound of water.  Further ahead, the softness of the cave meets a bright conclusion, with natural light flooding through a connected water feature from the courtyard patio above. Standing beneath this threshold, visitors marvel at a framed view of the sun, sky, landscape, and water: a living painting removing people from the reality of the city. 

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

Through “Gardenhouse,” MAD seeks to offer a rebuttal to the stereotypical cubic-box living environments of high-density cities across the world. An intrinsic connection with nature, with a tranquil, shared courtyard, and private outdoor space for each unit, create a calm oasis just meters away from the urban environment. The result is a physical manifestation of the idea that architecture can connect with both the built and natural environment, to offer a more full, harmonious living experience.

© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Los Angeles, CA, United States

MAD Architects
Office

Cite: "Gardenhouse / MAD Architects" 27 Aug 2020. ArchDaily.

