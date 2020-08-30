Submit a Project Advertise
  5. The Silver Lining House / Studio Lawang

The Silver Lining House / Studio Lawang

The Silver Lining House / Studio Lawang

© Mario Wibowo

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors, Sustainability
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: Studio Lawang
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  162
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mario Wibowo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Blanco, Bluescope, Dulux, Lysaght, ROCKWOOL, Toto, Magnus Aluminium, Niro granite, Philips, Roman Ceramics, Roman Granite
  • Lead Architects:Patrisius Marvin
  • Structural Engineer:Grand Optima Design
  • Contractor:Tiga Axis
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Every project starts with a dream. This one starts with a hope for a better future. The client's family relocated to Jakarta in support of their children education. The plot size is 8 x 20 m in measurement. A 90 cm alley was created to maximize sunlight, ventilation and rain water catchment area.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Site Plan
Site Plan
Section C
Section C
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The design started with superimposing the nine boxes of Feng Shui on to the plot as guidance. With each box has a specific zone or function that can be applied. This guide was followed strictly and inherently shaped the floor plan. Having quite a divided floor plan due to Feng Shui requirement has made the architect decided to express the exterior in a more subtle and calm way: a simple white box.  The white exterior wall was finished using texture paint to create depth.  

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Clear anodized aluminum windows, stainless steel railing and exposed down pipes were chosen to complement the white facade. The calm white facade also has a different meaning.  For the family moving to a new city means leving behind their comfort zone to start a new chapter in their life. A blank white wall represents a clean page to be filled with hopes and dreams of a better future, the silver lining.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Cite: "The Silver Lining House / Studio Lawang" 30 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946518/the-silver-lining-house-studio-lawang> ISSN 0719-8884

