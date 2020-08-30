The Silver Lining House / Studio Lawang

+ 26

Lead Architects: Patrisius Marvin

Structural Engineer: Grand Optima Design

Contractor: Tiga Axis

Text description provided by the architects. Every project starts with a dream. This one starts with a hope for a better future. The client's family relocated to Jakarta in support of their children education. The plot size is 8 x 20 m in measurement. A 90 cm alley was created to maximize sunlight, ventilation and rain water catchment area.

The design started with superimposing the nine boxes of Feng Shui on to the plot as guidance. With each box has a specific zone or function that can be applied. This guide was followed strictly and inherently shaped the floor plan. Having quite a divided floor plan due to Feng Shui requirement has made the architect decided to express the exterior in a more subtle and calm way: a simple white box. The white exterior wall was finished using texture paint to create depth.

Clear anodized aluminum windows, stainless steel railing and exposed down pipes were chosen to complement the white facade. The calm white facade also has a different meaning. For the family moving to a new city means leving behind their comfort zone to start a new chapter in their life. A blank white wall represents a clean page to be filled with hopes and dreams of a better future, the silver lining.